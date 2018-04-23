CCU golfer ties a school record with a 63 and has Chants on verge of an NCAA berth

Zack Byrd has some company in the Coastal Carolina men’s golf record book.
Senior Morgan Deneen tied Byrd for the lowest 18-hole score in program history with an 8-under-par 63 Monday in the second round of the Sun Belt Conference Men’s Golf Championship at the par-71, 6,802-yard Raven Golf Club at Sandestin Resort in Florida.
The round featured 11 birdies, a double bogey and a bogey and has Deneen atop the individual leaderboard with a three-shot lead at 6-under 136 following a 73 in Sunday’s opening round. Joao Giroa of Louisiana-Monroe and Alvaro Carol Estrems of Texas State are tied for second.
Deneen’s round was also significant for the team, as Coastal has opened up a 17-shot lead over second-place Georgia Southern at 1-over 569 following a 9-under 275 Monday that was 19 strokes better than its 294 in the opening round.
The winning team after Tuesday’s final round will earn an automatic berth into an NCAA regional, and the Chants are not in the running for an at-large NCAA berth.
“We had some momentum finishing the round [Sunday]. We closed out strong,” CCU head coach Jim Garren said. “We played very well today and rode that momentum all day long. They wanted to get after it today and they did.”
Deneen’s 8-under round is one off Byrd’s 9-under mark for the best round in relation to par in school history, which Byrd shot at the 2009 Desert Shootout. His 11 birdies sets a new CCU 18-hole record, and the 63 is believed to be a Sun Belt Conference tournament record and the best score by a CCU golfer in a conference championship by three strokes over Dustin Johnson’s 66 at the 2007 Big South Championship.
Deneen has posted a pair of 66s this year, which also rank among the 10 best rounds in school history. His top finishes this season are a sixth and tie for eighth.
He made birdies on holes 1, 2, 3, 6, 7, 10, 11, 12, 13, 15 and 17 while making a bogey on the fourth and double on the ninth hole.
Deneen is in his first year in the program after three years as a student in Coastal Carolina’s PGA Golf Management Program. Garren recruited him to join the golf team after taking over the team last summer and being short on players.
Deneen intends to return to the program as a grad student next season because he has a year of eligibility remaining.
“Morgan’s going to have some thoughts,” Garren said. “He joined us in August. He had a very nice fall and got in contention once late. Spring hasn’t been great but he has progressively gotten better again this spring.
“. . . Nobody probably wants to win more than him, but we’ll keep his mind off it. But at the same time he’s going to know we want him to win. It’s a cool deal for him.”
In addition to Deneen, Coastal three other players in the top 20 as Thadd Obecny II is eighth at 1-over 143, Luis Ruiz and States Fort – who shot a 67 Monday – are tied for 16th at 147 and Daniel Overas is tied for 28th at 151.
“We want the low round again tomorrow,” Garren said.
