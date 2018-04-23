A beach store in North Myrtle Beach is being demolished. Here's why.

An abandoned beach store in North Myrtle Beach has finally come down.
"It's being torn down and that's the good news, and now it's up to the owner to do with it what they want to," city spokesman Pat Dowling said.
The store was located at 27th Avenue South and U.S. 17 South.
The land is privately owned, and Dowling said that nobody has applied to build anything new yet.
However, according to Dowling, the owners "don't want to run it as that type business," which is why they decided to tear the beach store down.
"It was 'structurally sound,' but as far as being a building that was serviceable for the future, it's days were numbered and we'd been working with them within all the zoning regulations and building regulations to get it down," he said. "We're happy and I think the owner is happy that its finally come down."
