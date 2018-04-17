How the CCU women's golf team changed its Sun Belt fortune to earn an NCAA berth

For the second consecutive year, the Coastal Carolina women’s golf team entered the Sun Belt Conference Championship as the favorite.
For the second consecutive year, the results were surprising.
After an inexplicable ninth-place finish in 2017, the Chanticleers produced another shocking result in the conference championship, winning by 34 shots over runner-up Troy with a 20-over 872 at Raven Golf Club at Sandestin Resort in Florida.
“I knew we were prepared and we were the best team and hoped it would show in the end,” said CCU coach Katie Quinney, whose team took a 23-shot lead into the final round. “This was so much fun just to see them play to their potential and have a final round where it was a lot less stressful than last season.”
The victory gives Coastal an automatic berth into an NCAA regional from May 7-9 with a chance to advance to the NCAA Championship. The Chants entered the tournament ranked 56th in the nation by Golfstat.com, which made them a bubble team for an at-large NCAA regional berth. The Chants will learn their regional assignment next Wednesday.
“I think we have a really good chance of making it through no matter what region we go to,” Quinney said. “This team has been nationally underrated all season. We’ve proven at times this season we can compete with the top 10 and top 20 teams. I think the regional will be an opportunity for them to play their best golf on a national stage, let their talent shine and hopefully get to the national championship.”
The Chants are getting hot at the right time. They won their regular-season finale, the Charleston Invitational, by 15 strokes, and this spring they also finished third in events hosted by Florida State and Miami that featured numerous Power Five conference schools.
At Raven Golf Club, the Chants shot a 13-over 297 Sunday in a first round that featured sustained winds of 25 mph and rain delays, and closed with rounds of 286 and 289.
“We did not play our absolute best golf but the course is very challenging,” Quinney said. “There is stress off every tee box. Luckily this team drives the ball very well and took pressure off their games.”
Senior Malene Krolboll Hansen of Denmark earned the fourth win of her career with a 2-under 211 that featured consecutive 69s in the final two rounds, and junior Sena Ersoy of Turkey finished second at 3-over 216 with a closing 69. Junior Marie Lunackova of Czech Republic tied for fifth at 11-over 224, sister and freshman Frantiska Lunackova tied for eighth at 225 and sophomore Stephanie Henning of Sweden tied for 37th with a 237 that included an opening-round 73.
“Everybody in the past few weeks has stepped up in key situations. I think that’s why I’m so confident this will be a great year for us,” Quinney said. “We’ll work hard in these next few weeks and see what we can do.”
Ellis signs two
Coastal Carolina men’s basketball coach Cliff Ellis has signed a pair of international players for his 2018-19 signing class.
David Kralj comes to CCU after playing in Slovenia, where he led the Slovenian national team in scoring, and Ebrima Dibba is a 6-foot-5 point guard from Sweden who attended St. Benedict’s Prep School in New Jersey.
Kralj averaged 14.7 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.1 assists per game for Slovenia and also plays on the 2018 FIBA U18 Division A team, where he is currently ranked 42nd in the 1999 generation.
“We are glad to add him to the program,” Ellis said of Kralj. “David brings IQ and toughness and he’s a fast learner. He’s just a winner and affects the game in so many ways. He makes those around him better, he is unselfish and capable of making shots in bunches.”
Dibba was a two-year starting point guard at St. Benedict’s and led the team to back-to-back New Jersey Independent School State Championships in 2017 and 2018, as St. Benedict’s went 59-5 in those two years. St. Benedict’s also finished with an ESPN Top-10 national ranking in both seasons.
“Ebrima comes to us from one of the top high school programs in the country,” Ellis said. “With Ebrima, we are getting a lead guard with great size who knows how to win. He is a tremendous defender on one end of the floor and a playmaker on the other.”
The Chants went 14-18 overall and 7-9 in the Sun Belt Conference this past season and lost in the opening round of the conference tournament. The Chants lost three players in starting guard Jaylen Shaw, reserve forward Demario Beck and reserve guard Christian Adams to graduation off the 2017-18 team.
Baseball rolling
A sweep of a pair of one-run games in a doubleheader Saturday against Troy gave the Coastal baseball team its ninth consecutive Sun Belt Conference series victory dating back to last season.
Coastal had dropped the opening game of the road series 4-2 Friday, and a Sunday game was moved to Saturday because of the threat of poor weather.
Coastal won the final two games by the scores of 3-2 and 5-4 to improve to 12-2-1 in its 15 Sun Belt Series since joining the league.
Coastal (26-12), which played at UNC Wilmington on Tuesday night, has the best record in the Sun Belt at 12-3 but isn’t running away with the conference lead. South Alabama (21-13), which is also in the conference’s East Division and has won four straight games, is 10-4 in Sun Belt play. The Chants took two of three from the Jaguars at Springs Brooks Stadium from April 6-8.
Among those with strong weeks for the Chants was pitcher Matt Eardensohn, who earned both a win and a save while pitching 8 1/3 innings and allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks.
Freshman centerfielder Parker Chavers had a hit in all four games and the game-winning RBI in the top of the ninth in the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, Zach Biermann has reached base in 23 straight games and has a seven-game hitting streak, and Lee Sponseller hit his third grand slam of the season to give CCU a 5-0 first-inning lead over Troy in the second game of Saturday’s doubleheader.
The Chants are as high as No. 16 in national polls and host Georgia State (17-18, 5-9) Friday through Saturday.
