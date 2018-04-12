This outspoken Coastal Carolina graduate is rumored to be on Dancing With the Stars

According to Entertainment Tonight, outspoken Washington Redskins cornerback and Coastal Carolina graduate Josh Norman is in the lineup for this season’s Dancing With the Stars show.
ET cites a source that claims the 31-year-old will be among the competitors on the show’s four-week all-athlete season that premieres at 8 p.m. on Monday, April 30 on ABC.
If he is indeed on the show, Norman will be competing against nine other stars, which ET says will including former figure skater Tonya Harding, U.S. Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon, U.S. Olympic snowboarder Jamie Anderson and softball pitcher Jennie Finch.
ABC does not typically comment on casting rumors, and the full lineup of athletes and who they will be partnered with will be revealed Friday on Good Morning America.
Norman, a Greenwood native, was drafted by the Carolina Panthers in the fifth round of the 2012 NFL Draft and joined the Redskins before the 2016 season.
Norman was an all-pro in 2015 and is known for both being one of the best cornerbacks in the NFL and being one of the league’s more outspoken players.
So if he doesn’t agree with a judge’s score, he likely won’t be afraid to express his opinion, which might make for entertaining television.
Comments