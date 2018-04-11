See where Myrtle Beach ranks on the list of '125 Best Places to Live in the USA'

When you think of Myrtle Beach, you may picture it as a popular tourist destination, but it's also just been named as one of the best places to live in the United States.

U.S. News & World Report released its third annual ranking of "125 Best Places to Live in the USA" and Myrtle Beach made the cut.

In fact, Myrtle Beach is ranked 74th, beating large cities like Chicago, Los Angeles, Las Vegas, St. Louis, and even New York City.

The media company complimented Myrtle Beach’s relatively low cost of living, its variety of things to do and also its pro-business atmosphere.

“Those who live here have access to hundreds of quality restaurants, a variety of leisure activities and a jam-packed events calendar,” the report states. “Residents also profit from the area's pro-business atmosphere, propagated by low income taxes and numerous incentives for growing companies. These perks make Myrtle Beach a great place to start a small business."

To determine the best places to live, U.S. News analyzed the 125 most populous metro areas in the country. In order to make the top of the list, a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life.

The top 10 best places to live in the USA

Austin, Texas Colorado Springs, Colorado Denver, Colorado Des Moines, Iowa Fayetteville, Arkansas Portland, Oregon Huntsville, Alabama Washington, D.C. Minneapolis-St. Paul, Minnesota Seattle, Washington

