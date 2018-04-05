North Myrtle Beach hosts 13th Annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Competition

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 109 Myrtle Beach Pelicans prepare for opening day 2018 Pause 94 Watch as HGTC students cover a police car in sticky notes for the Special Olympics 9 Man barricaded in home near Conway 31 Barricaded man in Longs 69 North Myrtle Beach Police Department releases video of attempted kidnapping 35 Mancuso wins CSI Championship belt 24 Wreck on Socastee Blvd leaves 10 injured 57 Surfside election decides three open council seats 82 New Route to Myrtle Beach 131 New Conway police chief talks about community policing and morale Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Several events help determine the overall best riders. The riders are ranked in a final overall category, with the best overall rider earning the title of Mr. Rodeo. The best team consisting of four members earns the title of Best Overall Team. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Several events help determine the overall best riders. The riders are ranked in a final overall category, with the best overall rider earning the title of Mr. Rodeo. The best team consisting of four members earns the title of Best Overall Team. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com