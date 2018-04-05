More Videos

Latest News

North Myrtle Beach hosts 13th Annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Competition

By Josh Bell

jbell@thesunnews.com

April 05, 2018 11:19 PM

With Memorial Day weekend right around the corner, the bikes start rolling out of the garage.


Only this time, they're police bikes.


The North Myrtle Beach Police Department hosted the 13th Annual Palmetto Police Motorcycle Skills Competition, which showcases the skills of law enforcement motorcycle riders and motor officers. Local riders as well as riders from different states put themselves to the test through a series of performance-under-pressure events.


"These motorcycles weigh anywhere from 800 to 1,000 lbs., so it takes a lot of practice in order to be able to maneuver the motorcycles," said Sgt. Ray Pollock, a Uniform Patrol Supervisor with the North Myrtle Beach Police Department, and the event's organizer.


"These events take place all over the U.S.; they had the 10th anniversary in Charleston, and we took over from there, and we've had the 11th, 12th and 13th. " Pollock said. "Our first year we had 52 riders, the second year we had 74, and this year we have 82."


Several events help determine the overall best riders. The riders are ranked in a final overall category, with the best overall rider earning the title of Mr. Rodeo. The best team consisting of four members earns the title of Best Overall Team.



But that's not the important part, says Pollock.


"Everything's for charity. All the t-shirts that we sell, the challenge points," Pollock said. any money we have, [obtain] through it all gets donated to Camp Happy Days when the event's over."



Camp Happy Days offers programs that help improve the emotional, physical and psychological health of children and families affected by pediatric cancer.

