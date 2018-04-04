How a Conway police cruiser covered in sticky notes is helping the Special Olympics

If you happened to be on Horry Georgetown Technical College's Conway campus, you may have seen a police cruiser covered in sticky notes, but it's no late April Fool's prank.
In fact, it's actually for a good cause.
The Horry Georgetown Technical College Criminal Justice Club and the Conway Police Department partnered together on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics Torch Run, allowing students who donated to cover the police cruiser in sticky notes.
"The main goal is to sell enough sticky notes to cover the whole police car," said event organizer Sgt. Johnathan McCallister with Conway police. "The idea was something that came through the Special Olympics. Someone just had an idea you know day, said, 'hey let's try this, see if it works.'"
