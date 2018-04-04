More Videos

Latest News

How a Conway police cruiser covered in sticky notes is helping the Special Olympics

By Josh Bell

jbell@thesunnews.com

April 04, 2018 06:00 PM

If you happened to be on Horry Georgetown Technical College's Conway campus, you may have seen a police cruiser covered in sticky notes, but it's no late April Fool's prank.

In fact, it's actually for a good cause.

The Horry Georgetown Technical College Criminal Justice Club and the Conway Police Department partnered together on Wednesday to raise money for the Special Olympics Torch Run, allowing students who donated to cover the police cruiser in sticky notes.

"The main goal is to sell enough sticky notes to cover the whole police car," said event organizer Sgt. Johnathan McCallister with Conway police. "The idea was something that came through the Special Olympics. Someone just had an idea you know day, said, 'hey let's try this, see if it works.'"

In 2017, the group raised about $1,300, completely covering the patrol car in sticky notes. This year, in less than an hour, the car had an entire section covered in donations.


"Last year, we were successful in covering the entire patrol car, which actually had a lightbar on top of it, in sticky notes," said Professor Jeffrey Scott, an instructor in the Criminal Justice Department at Horry Georgetown Technical College. "They didn't bring the lightbar this time so at least we've got a flat top cruiser so we can try to cover it."


The goal for Sgt. McCallister is clear.


"You always want to top [the previous year], so last year we did $1,300, I would like to do $1,301 this year. Not setting the goal too high, I just want to beat last year."

