Laquandian Bromell is wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation in Longs.
Laquandian Bromell is wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation in Longs. Horry County police Twitter feed
Laquandian Bromell is wanted for questioning in connection to a death investigation in Longs. Horry County police Twitter feed

Latest News

Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man for questioning in death investigation

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 25, 2018 02:33 PM

Horry County police are seeking a man considered to be "armed and dangerous" for questioning in connection to a death investigation, according to a department tweet.

Laquandian Bromell, a 25-year-old also known as "Juice" or "Juicey Fruit," is wanted for questioning in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near 304 Radius Road in the Freemont community, according to police.

Bromell is 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, the tweet says.

Larry T. Wilson, 34 of Longs, was killed in the shooting, which occurred 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The cause of death was mass trauma to vital organs via gunshot wound, Fowler said Sunday.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

If you have any information about Bromell's whereabouts, police ask that you call 843-248-1520.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Here's the Myrtle Beach golfer's viral hole in one that made SportsCenter

View More Video