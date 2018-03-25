Police seeking 'armed and dangerous' man for questioning in death investigation

Horry County police are seeking a man considered to be "armed and dangerous" for questioning in connection to a death investigation, according to a department tweet.
Laquandian Bromell, a 25-year-old also known as "Juice" or "Juicey Fruit," is wanted for questioning in relation to a deadly shooting that occurred early Saturday morning near 304 Radius Road in the Freemont community, according to police.
Bromell is 5-foot-6 and 145 pounds, the tweet says.
Larry T. Wilson, 34 of Longs, was killed in the shooting, which occurred 5:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Horry County Deputy Coroner Darris Fowler. The cause of death was mass trauma to vital organs via gunshot wound, Fowler said Sunday.
If you have any information about Bromell's whereabouts, police ask that you call 843-248-1520.
