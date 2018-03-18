What do proposed changes to Horry-Georgetown County border mean for residents?

New legislation could alter the Horry-Georgetown County border if passed, bringing changes to property taxes, school attendance and voting.
According to a press release, state representatives Russell Fry, of Horry County, and Lee Hewitt, of Georgetown County, are introducing the legislation due to a “recently discovered error in the border between Horry and Georgetown counties.”
The error, the release states, is due to a recognized border that differs from the official border. Because of this, at least 199 parcels of land in Horry County should actually be in Georgetown County, the release states.
“Many of these residents have been residents of what they were told is Horry County for decades and have done nothing wrong,” Fry said in the release. “Their lives should not be turned upside-down because of this error. We will be immediately introducing legislation that will allow registered voters in the affected area to vote to stay residents of Horry County if they so choose.”
If the legislation is approved, a referendum will be implemented at the next election for representatives. To pass, two-thirds of the votes cast must approve the change.
“It’s unfortunate this border error has occurred and that many residents and property owners are caught up in this through no fault of their own,” Hewitt said in the release. “This legislation Russell and I are introducing is the best and most equitable way to resolve the issue.”
For the legislation to pass, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster must approve the proposed changes.
