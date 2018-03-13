Latest News

Here's what properties are selling for in the Myrtle Beach area

By David Wetzel

dwetzel@thesunnews.com

March 13, 2018 08:21 PM

Calabash, N.C./Carolina Shores, N.C. 28467

Home

3106 Crescent Lake Dr, $240,000

3105 Crescent Lake Drive, $228,000

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

3116 Cedar Creek Lane, $196,000

Sunset Beach, N.C. 28468

Condo/townhouse

102 Ricemill Circle, $160,000

864 Great Egret Circle, $127,000

Georgetown 29440

Home

914 Highmarket Street, $369,000

tbd Lot 23 Rolling Oak Drive, $264,000

119 Wood St, $157,000

2517 S Fraser Street, $33,000

Andrews 29510

Home

8508 Thurgood Marshall Hwy, $85,000

Aynor 29511

Home

1400 Gumm STREET, $64,000

Conway 29526

Land

1015 Glossy Ibis Drive, $73,000

Home

412 Rowells Ct, $327,207

1012 Black Shimmer Dr, $316,815

181 Stonehinge Ct, $285,970

188 MYRTLE GRANDE DRIVE, $276,000

400 Katie Drive, $228,119

1202 Loblolly Lane, $210,000

652 Tatttlesbury Dr, $204,900

263 Morris Rd, $174,000

1218 LOBLOLLY, $165,330

155 Busbee Street, $165,000

275 Copperwood Loop, $153,580

1512 Stilley Circle, $149,245

2443 Summerhaven Loop, $140,900

118 Sherwood Dr, $135,000

603 Todd, $121,000

1145 Lochwood Lane, $120,000

324 Cherry Buck Trail, $80,000

Condo/townhouse

1006 Tee Shot Drive, $139,990

Commercial

106 Waccamaw Medical Park, $385,000

Conway 29527

Home

1112 Pineridge Street, $206,500

1300 Cherokee St, $175,000

1120 Marley Street, $175,000

1409 Abberbury Drive, $174,999

7357 Johnson Shortcut Road, $165,000

7357 Johnson Shortcut Road, $165,000

6123 Pauley Swamp Road, $152,500

3445 Holly Loop, $148,600

179 Springtide Drive, $143,300

139 Springtide Drive, $124,900

3000 Sawyer St, $115,000

1003 Comfrey Ln., $105,000

Galivants Ferry 29544

Home

158 Clearwind Ct., $164,200

400 Millbrook Circle, $148,000

357 Millbrook Circle, $137,352

Little River 29566

Land

Lot 4 Lyndon Drive, $23,500

Home

2824 Desert Rose Street, $244,240

78 Channing Drive, $126,400

4325 Princeton Drive, $110,000

163 Queens Rd, $48,500

Condo/townhouse

4628 Greenbriar Drive, $142,500

4343 Baldwin Ave., $128,000

131 WAY POINTE RIDGE, $127,000

4338 Spa Drive, $83,000

4015 Fairway Drive, $71,500

4350 Baker Street, $69,900

4257 Villas Drive, $62,000

1095 W Plantation Dr 31-D, $55,000

3700 Golf Colony Lane, $32,000

Longs 29568

Land

35.85 Acres Tom Dorman Rd, $90,000

Home

412 San Benito Ct., $419,338

164 Watson Drive, $315,000

224 Moulton Drive, $313,888

255 Moulton Drive, $243,870

1938 Pine Cone Lane, $223,688

1184 checkerberry, $181,000

283 Oak Crest Circle, $150,937

4449 Old Buck Creek Road, $140,000

436 Plymouth Loop, $140,000

225 Oak Crest, $126,000

2344 Sunny Heights Road, $75,000

Condo/townhouse

710 Charter Drive, $119,900

Loris 29569

Land

TBD Hwy 9 Business, $12,000

Home

304 Keyhole Ct, $155,500

158 Dayglow Drive, $143,500

288 Goretown Loop, $139,900

201 Dempsey Drive, $139,900

4565 Cle Esta Dr, $123,500

2026 Log Cabin Road, $90,900

1506 Southern Crest Drive, $87,000

4637 Dogwood St, $83,500

409 Dunlop Street, $57,000

Myrtle Beach 29572

Home

788 Monterossa Drive, $499,900

407 Pine Circle, $495,000

716 Conifer, $309,000

Condo/townhouse

9840 Queensway Blvd, $350,000

129 Hartland Drive, $250,000

10100 Lakeshore Dr, $190,000

9580 Shore Drive, $175,100

311 69th Ave. N, $162,000

128-3 Gully Branch Lane, $159,000

9400 Shore Drive, $142,500

212 Maison Drive, $120,700

7200 N Ocean Blvd, $120,000

9621 Shore Drive, $120,000

9621 Shore Drive, $118,900

351 Lake Arrowhead Rd, $108,000

7500 N Ocean Blvd, $83,000

201 N 77th Ave, $72,000

4706 Cobblestone Drive, $67,000

6301 Hawthorne Ln, $52,866

Myrtle Beach/Surfside Beach 29575

Land

1540 Heathmuir Drive, $63,900

Home

1487 Coventry Road, $420,000

1790 Volunteer, $415,000

609 Evers Loop, $358,277

600 N 17th Ave, $329,600

1306 Caveratta Court, $275,000

336 Lynco Lane, $211,000

1705 Seaweed Ct., $191,500

301 palladium drive, $189,855

1917 Candy Lane, $188,000

1350 Dolphin Drive, $48,500

Condo/townhouse

305 St Catherine Bay Court, $203,000

5905 S Kings Highway, $118,000

8862 Cloister Drive, $113,000

2278 Clearwater Drive, $100,000

8642 Southbridge Dr, $76,500

Garden City/Murrells Inlet 29576

Land

6518 Wellington Dr, $61,000

Home

265 Spendor Circle, $348,008

760 Elmwood Circle, $330,346

133 Winding River Dr, $323,000

256 Splendor Circle, $307,103

156 Laurel Hill Place, $304,990

209 Outboard Dr, $293,000

298 Splendor Circle, $290,480

251 Simplicity Drive, $287,000

434 Oaklanding Lane, $282,065

853 Laquinta Loop, $250,500

1277 Merion Court, $189,900

248 Stone Throw Dr, $170,000

7989 Short Needle Court, $154,500

391 Di Cindy Lane, $92,000

414 Seabreeze Dr., $45,000

Condo/townhouse

1780 N Waccamaw Drive, $235,000

400 Rock Bed Court, $205,000

1520 N Wacamaw Dr, $195,000

502 N Waccamaw Drive, $175,000

460 Wood Pecker Lane, $170,000

712 Painted Bunting Lane, $163,000

116 Brentwood Drive, $130,000

160 Chenoa Dr, $128,500

5846 Longwood Drive, $120,000

4840 Moss Creek Loop, $115,900

627 N Waccamaw Drive, $95,000

920 N Waccamaw Drive, $92,000

3502 Sweetwater Blvd, $83,500

Commercial

853 Wachesaw Road, $225,000

Myrtle Beach 29577

Land

5016 Wynfield Dr., $155,000

Home

1496 Brookgreen Dr, $550,000

1671 Suncrest Dr, $434,200

1698 Suncrest Drive, $390,971

1806 Barrister Lane, $377,757

710 Culbertson Ave., $320,000

816 Culbertson Avenue, $305,000

1888 Silver Spring Lane, $300,000

412 37th Ave N., $280,000

2476 Rock Dove Rd, $272,760

807 N 47th AVENUE, $249,900

982 Cayman Ct, $229,100

1365 Wycliffe Drive, $224,000

1118 Ocala Street, $190,000

4738 Cloisters Lane, $185,000

402 8th Ave. S, $165,000

1502 King Street, $130,000

517 30th Avenue North, $129,000

1329 Stalvey Avenue, $92,500

Condo/townhouse

2500 N OCEAN BLVD., $395,000

2922 Howard Avenue, $274,500

3460 Pampas Drive, $241,500

5300 N Ocean Blvd #810, $235,000

2580 Heritage Loop, $219,000

5511 N Ocean Blvd, $217,500

4893 MAGNOLIA POINTE LANE, $185,000

5300 N Ocean Blvd, $184,000

3550 Pampas Drive, $181,900

1700 N Ocean Blvd, $165,000

1700 N OCEAN BLVD, $125,000

4820 Magnolia Lake Dr, $122,500

5523 N Ocean Blvd, $118,000

1068 Penny Lane, $111,500

201 N OCEAN BLVD, $104,500

2106 N Ocean Blvd, $94,500

2710 N Ocean Blvd, $89,000

2700 N Ocean Blvd #761, $88,000

3015 Old Bryan Dr, $83,000

2710 S Ocean Blvd., $80,000

2300 S Ocean Blvd, $71,000

1203-H Tiffany Lane, $70,500

4717 Cobblestone Drive #B-7, $70,000

1301 Pridgen Road, $63,000

701 S 13th ave, $60,000

2701 S OCEAN BLVD, $50,000

1207 S. Ocean Blvd, $44,500

2708 S Ocean Blvd, $43,000

Commercial

1131 Shine Avenue, $5,000

1133 Dick Pond Road, $425

Myrtle Beach 29579

Land

2200 Macerata Loop, $180,000

404 W Palms Dr, $150,000

Lot 554 Flowerdale Ct, $57,000

1078 E. Isle of Palms, $46,000

523 Cedar Grove Lane LOT 400, $37,000

1308 Rue De Jean Avenue, $33,500

Home

5130 Middleton View Drive, $440,000

1328 Rue de Jean Ave, $367,900

330 North Bar Court, $323,000

5732 Cottonseed Court, $322,545

1040 Caprisia Loop, $293,365

TBD 146 Bella Vita PH-1B, $264,320

5438 Merrywind Court, $249,295

101 Lac Courte, $235,000

2487 Windmill Way, $235,000

153 Las Palmas Dr, $229,730

1184 Coinbow Lane, $225,000

1652 Palmetto Palm Dr, $224,271

681 Rambler Ct, $215,900

394 Thistle Ln, $200,000

579 Hay Hill Lane, $199,965

478 Springlake Dr., $188,750

4533 Farm Lakes Dr., $180,000

159 Fulbourn Place, $162,000

4279 Hunting Bow Trail, $147,000

605 Oakhurst, $131,500

5041 Billy K Trail, $129,500

505 Waccamaw Pines, $124,000

3617 Eagle Trace Drive, $120,000

139 Rockdale Street, $102,500

16 Ryan Lane, $85,000

Condo/townhouse

100 Villa Mar Drive, $194,900

754 Salerno Circle, Unit E, $175,000

754 Salerno Circle, Unit D, $173,000

637 Waterway Village Blvd, $116,250

698 Riverwalk Drive, $114,000

1121 Peace Pipe Place, $111,500

629 Waterway Village Blvd, $92,500

105 Fountain Pointe Lane, $84,000

Commercial

3454 Waccamaw Blvd, $42,000

North Myrtle Beach 29582

Home

2211 Via Palma Drive, $500,000

1113 Captain Hook's Way, $435,200

1400 Osprey Pointe Lane, $410,000

1316 Lighthouse Dr, $365,000

1436 Fox Hollow Way, $320,000

1321 Clipper Rd, $320,000

Condo/townhouse

600 48th Ave South #303, $569,700

1625 S OCEAN BLVD, $370,000

4505 S Ocean Blvd., $325,000

820 S Ocean Blvd, $320,000

2180 Waterview Drive, $315,000

517 S Ocean Blvd, $304,900

2151 Bridgeview Ct, $290,000

2200 N Ocean Blvd, $265,000

6100 N Ocean Blvd, $230,000

1425 S Ocean Boulevard, $224,999

1551 SPINNAKER DRIVE, $210,000

6001 N Ocean Blvd, $187,500

2450 Marsh Glen Drive, $185,000

1550 Spinnaker Drive, $175,500

2805-A Hilton Dr, $166,000

6203 Catalina Dr., $165,000

1058 Sea Mountain Hwy, $134,500

6000 N OCEAN BLVD., $130,000

5751 Oyster Catcher Dr, $128,000

2100 Sea Mountain, $120,000

31 Shadow Moss Place, $119,000

2801 S Ocean Blvd., $107,000

2701 S Ocean Blvd, $105,000

210 S Ocean Blvd, $57,500

Commercial

1000 Sea Mountain Highway, $700,000

1021 Sea Mountain Hwy, $665,000

1814 Highway 17 South, $1,000

Pawleys Island 29585

Land

Lot 20 Golf View Court, $50,500

Home

924 Tyson Drive, $280,550

118 Weatherboard Ct, $236,000

72 Haint Place, $192,000

Condo/townhouse

48 Mingo Drive Bldg D, $205,000

Myrtle Beach 29588

Land

Lot 481 McDuffie Dr, $32,500

Lot D Winningham Lane, $32,000

Home

165 Copper Leaf Dr, $310,049

1460 Castleberry Place, $299,900

835 Devon Estate Ave, $298,813

7057 Blade Beak Lane, $271,000

435 Camrose Way, $227,930

705 Austell Court, $225,000

765 Rambler Court, $199,000

761 Rambler Court, $199,000

1618 Pheasant Pointe Court, $186,000

180 Avondale Drive, $185,000

136 Southbury Drive, $182,501

6546 Royal Pine Drive, $181,000

172 Avondale Drive, $180,000

194 Sebring Ln, $179,900

655 Blackstone Drive, $178,000

409 Pritchard Street, $176,500

844 Bonita Loop, $175,000

737 Sanibel Circle, $170,000

6612 Daylily Crescent, $170,000

209 Gray Fox Trail, $167,000

181 Black Bear Road, $160,000

2721 Forestbrook Rd, $155,000

7320 Springside Drive, $149,900

3227 Red Bird Lane, $100,000

617 Reef Road, $82,000

Condo/townhouse

116 A Machrie Loop, $233,900

716 Riverward Drive, $168,912

304 Shelby Lawson Drive, $158,252

722 Riverward Drive, $146,755

165 Olde Towne Way, $125,500

3919 Gladiola Ct, $105,000

6840 Blue Heron Blvd, $47,500

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Greenville man to spend nine years in prison years for attempting to sexually assault a woman in Myrtle Beach.

View More Video