More Videos

Late night show, hypnosis show coming to Myrtle Beach 127

Late night show, hypnosis show coming to Myrtle Beach

Pause
Conway Middle School student Mark Zheng wins the 2018 Regional Spelling Bee 35

Conway Middle School student Mark Zheng wins the 2018 Regional Spelling Bee

Stormy Daniels gets private magic show at Thee DollHouse 108

Stormy Daniels gets private magic show at Thee DollHouse

Meet Sid, the 2-toed sloth at Alligator Adventure 116

Meet Sid, the 2-toed sloth at Alligator Adventure

Candidate for Governor speaks at Realtor luncheon in North Myrtle Beach.mp4 96

Candidate for Governor speaks at Realtor luncheon in North Myrtle Beach.mp4

Junior Shaggers compete at the National Shag Dance Championship in North Myrtle Beach. 135

Junior Shaggers compete at the National Shag Dance Championship in North Myrtle Beach.

Poo Crew to rename Little River swing bridge after Captain Poo 109

Poo Crew to rename Little River swing bridge after Captain Poo

Skytypers Promotional Video .mov 187

Skytypers Promotional Video .mov

Skytypers Promotional Video 187

Skytypers Promotional Video

TDF Voting in North Myrtle Beach 71

TDF Voting in North Myrtle Beach

Steele brothers granted bond in Ocean Boulevard shooting case

Brothers Keshawn Datavis Steele and Tyron Elijah Daquan Steele, were granted bonds of $100,000 and $150,000 respectively in Horry County Court on Tuesday. They are accused of six counts of attempted murder in the summer 2017 ocean boulevard shooting. Authorities have named Derias J’Shawn Little as the shooter but say the brothers acted "in concert" in the altercation that left six people injured in Myrtle Beach. March 13, 2018.
JASON LEE jlee@thesunnews.com