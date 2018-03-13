Steele brothers granted bond in Ocean Boulevard shooting case

Brothers Keshawn Datavis Steele and Tyron Elijah Daquan Steele, were granted bonds of $100,000 and $150,000 respectively in Horry County Court on Tuesday. They are accused of six counts of attempted murder in the summer 2017 ocean boulevard shooting. Authorities have named Derias J’Shawn Little as the shooter but say the brothers acted "in concert" in the altercation that left six people injured in Myrtle Beach. March 13, 2018.