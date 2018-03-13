Steele brothers granted bond in Ocean Boulevard shooting case
Brothers Keshawn Datavis Steele and Tyron Elijah Daquan Steele, were granted bonds of $100,000 and $150,000 respectively in Horry County Court on Tuesday. They are accused of six counts of attempted murder in the summer 2017 ocean boulevard shooting. Authorities have named Derias J’Shawn Little as the shooter but say the brothers acted "in concert" in the altercation that left six people injured in Myrtle Beach. March 13, 2018.
JASON LEEjlee@thesunnews.com
Illusionist and magician Carl Michael of Myrtle Beach (@cmmagic on twitter and instagram) performs a card trick for Stormy Daniels during her appearance at Thee DollHouse in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday night.
Junior Shaggers compete at the National Shag Dance Championship in North Myrtle Beach. The event is being held Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10, 2018 at The Spanish Galleon at the OD Beach & Golf Resort.
Residents in the City of North Myrtle Beach chose not to adopt the Tourism Development Fee, a 1-percent sales tax that would have been used for out-of-area marketing. Councilwoman Nicole Fontana reacts to the result.