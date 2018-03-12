She played how many golf rounds? Grand Strand woman sets pace in Carolinas again

Maureen “Mo” Spada played golf Monday.
Of course she did.
On what most people would consider a miserable, cold and rainy day, Spada saw it as another opportunity to get on the links.
For the third consecutive year, the Sunset Beach, N.C., resident and Sea Trail Golf Resort member played the most rounds by a female in the Carolinas.
She played 371 rounds in 2017, which was fifth overall in the Carolinas and was nearly 100 more rounds than the next closest woman, Sandy Bland, who plays out of The Golf Club at Wescott Plantation in Summerville.
Mo’s husband, Rick, who is 73 and has had two major back surgeries, posted 350 rounds, which ranked fifth in the Carolinas, according to the Carolinas Golf Association’s tracking of rounds registered for handicap purposes.
“The biggest thing for me is not only do I enjoy playing golf but I really like being outdoors,” Spada said. “I’ve always been an outdoors person. I like the exercise, like the fresh air and love the nature and wildlife on the courses. It’s kind of a perfect mix for me. We both enjoy being outdoors.”
Spada is an upstate New York native. She is a retired school and reference librarian and Rick is a retired high school social studies teacher.
She is increasing her rounds every year. After playing the most rounds as a female in the Carolinas with 275 in 2015, her total increased to 347 last year.
Spada was a CGA guest and was recognized with a special presentation during the 2018 Carolinas Golf Night last month in Southern Pines, N.C.
The Spadas are also members at Sandpiper Bay Golf Club and The Valley at Eastport largely because those two courses allow walking, and the Maples Course at Sea Trail began allowing walking for members late in the year, so Spada walked most of the rounds she played in 2017.
She also won the women’s club championship at all three clubs.
The Spadas consider vacations opportunities to play golf, as well. They played three times in a week in Aruba around Christmas, when the Grand Strand endured a big storm, they played every day during a trip to Curacao and took a two-week golf trip to northern Michigan on an unlimited golf package.
As you can imagine, they took advantage of that, playing 36 holes each day. She also played Pinehurst No. 2 on her 62nd birthday on June 21 and the Kiawah Island Ocean Course two weeks ago – two courses on her bucket list.
Spada, who carries an 11.2 handicap as of Monday, has started playing in more competitive events as well. She played in the Carolina Women’s Amateur at Porter’s Neck in Wilmington in June, and a CGA four-ball event at Cape Fear Country Club.
“I’m playing more competitive golf,” she said. “I’m not playing any better, but I’m playing more competitive golf.”
Brian Kennerly, a 50-year-old police sergeant in Concord, N.C., played the most rounds in the Carolinas last year with 432, which was 37 more than Rob Sheldon of Jackson Springs, N.C.
Those rounds were despite Kennerly missing nearly two months early in the year while recovering from surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck. Kennerly works seven days every two weeks and is married with a 15-year-old son.
