Conway Middle School student Mark Zheng wins the 2018 Regional Spelling Bee

Illusionist and magician Carl Michael of Myrtle Beach (@cmmagic on twitter and instagram) performs a card trick for Stormy Daniels during her appearance at Thee DollHouse in Atlantic Beach on Wednesday night.
Junior Shaggers compete at the National Shag Dance Championship in North Myrtle Beach. The event is being held Thursday, March 8 through Saturday, March 10, 2018 at The Spanish Galleon at the OD Beach & Golf Resort.
Residents in the City of North Myrtle Beach chose not to adopt the Tourism Development Fee, a 1-percent sales tax that would have been used for out-of-area marketing. Councilwoman Nicole Fontana reacts to the result.
The City of Myrtle Beach released the body camera footage from the now-viral incident in which a homeless man and customer were asked to leave a McDonald's because the homeless man was accused of trespassing.