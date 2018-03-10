Myrtle Beach house fire leaves 1 with injuries

Horry County Fire Rescue crews responded to a house fire early Saturday that left one with minor injuries, according to HCFR tweets.
Crews knocked down the fire shortly after it was reported around noon. The fire was at a home located at 9550 Scipio Lane in Myrtle Beach.
HCFR initially tweeted that there were "possible victims," but later said only one person suffered minor injuries and was treated on scene.
The person was not taken to the hospital and everyone else inside the home made it out safe without any injuries.
