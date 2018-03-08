Experts: Rising seas threaten 16th-century Spanish fort sites found on Parris Island

Aerial view of the Santa Elena site overlain with a grid used to conduct the geophysical surveys with notations of Spanish settlement features. Santa Elena is located on the United States Marine Corps Recruit Depot on Parris Island. Thompson, V.D.; DePratter, C.B.; Lulewicz, J.; Lulewicz, I.H.; Roberts Thompson, A.D.; Cramb, J.; Ritchison, B.T.; Colvin, M.H.