Coastal Carolina football adds another player from the Grand Strand

Coastal Carolina has added another football player from the Grand Strand to its 2018 signing class.
North Myrtle Beach senior running back Kered Class, the 2017 Sun News Toast of the Coast Football Player of the Year, will join the Chanticleers in the fall as a preferred walk-on.
Class, who is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds, rushed for 1,494 yards and 16 touchdowns this past year, helping the Chiefs to a 12-1 record. He is the first North Myrtle Beach running back to surpass 3,000 career yards rushing. He was named Region 7-4A Player of the Year and received a bid to the Touchstone Energy Cooperatives North-South All-Star Bowl. “He’s just a great kid. He’s given us everything he’s had for four years,” North Myrtle Beach football coach Matt Reel said. “He’s one of our leaders, a guy we depended on for a lot of different things. He’s a great kid with a great work ethic. “I fully expect him to go there and do the same things he’s done for us for four years, be a consummate worker who impresses people with his ability. Hell be a huge asset to that program, not double about it.” Reel said the school will hold a signing ceremony for Class and a couple other athletes at the high school in the next week or so.
Other members of the CCU 2018 signing class from the Strand include offensive linemen Trevor Goude of Aynor and Jacob Porter of Loris, and Carolina Forest quarterback Matt Beale. All four are preferred walk-ons, according to their high school coaches.
Overas takes title
Coastal junior Daniel Overas shot an even-par 70 Tuesday for a 3-under-par 207 total to claim his first collegiate win at the 54-hole Cleveland Golf Palmetto Intercollegiate at Palmetto Golf Course in Aiken.
Overas shared medalist honors with Georgia Southern’s Jake Storey and earned the title with a par on the first hole of a playoff.
Both Overas and Storey finished ahead of Storey’s Georgia Southern teammate Steven Fisk, who is the third-ranked collegiate golfer in the nation. Overas became the 21st Coastal player to win an event since 1991, with the players winning a total of 34 tournaments.
The win is Overas’ first career top 10 and he set career bests for single low round (70), best 36-hole score by 18 strokes with his 136, best 54-hole score in relation to par by 12 strokes with his 3-under par and best total 54-hole score by 16 strokes with his 207.
The final round was plagued with rain and endured a lengthy delay, and Coastal posted a 13-over par Tuesday, the third-best round of the day, to move up one spot to eighth with a 54-hole score of 860 (285-282-293). Virginia won the 18-team event with a score of 840, followed by Georgia Southern (849) and host USC Aiken (855).
Thadd Obecny II and Luis Ruiz each tied for 24th with a three-round total of 217, and sophomore States Fort shot a final-round 72 to climb 22 spots to finish in a tie for 38th at 220. While the team was in Aiken, Morgan Deneen and Andrew Roy remained on the Grand Strand to compete in Appalachian State’s Bash at the Beach at the Surf Golf and Beach Club in North Myrtle Beach. Deneen matched his career-best round by firing a 66 Tuesday to move into sixth at even-par 213, and Roy recorded his first career top 10 with a tie for ninth at 3-over 216.
Hackler on tap
Coastal’s men’s golf team now turns its attention to hosting the 17th annual General Hackler Championship at The Dunes Golf and Beach Club this Saturday and Sunday, with a college-am on Friday.
The Hackler field will make the it one of the nation's top events as 14 of the 15 teams are ranked among the nation’s top 100 in a recent Golfstat.com ranking.
The ranked teams are No. 3 Texas A&M, No. 9 Georgia Tech, No. 11 LSU, No. 13 Wake Forest, No. 22 North Florida, No. 25 South Carolina, No. 34 Kent State, No. 39 Kentucky, No. 55 Liberty, No. 63 Virginia, No. 74 East Carolina, No. 78 East Tennessee State, No. 87 Coastal Carolina and No. 95 Virginia Tech.
Only Princeton is not ranked in Golfstat’s top 100.
CCU women third
The Coastal women’s golf team finished third Wednesday in the Hurricane Invitational in Coral Gables, Fla., with a 6-over 870, including a 2-over 290 in the final round.
The Chants finished just one shot behind runner-up Oklahoma (869) and four shots behind champion Miami (866), and had a pair of top-10 individual finishers in junior Sena Ersoy of Turkey, who recorded a career-best fifth at 3-under 213, and eighth-place freshman Frantiska Lunackova of the Czech Republic at even-par 216.
Senior Malene Krolboll Hansen finished 16th at 6-over 222, junior Marie Lunackova tied for 24th at 225 and sophomore Stephanie Henning tied for 30th at 226.
The CCU women are back in action March 19-20 at the Briar’s Creek Invitational in Johns Island hosted by College of Charleston.
