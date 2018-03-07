On eve of her Grand Strand appearance, porn star Stormy Daniels sues President Trump

On the eve of her Grand Strand appearance at Thee DollHouse, adult film actress Stormy Daniels filed a lawsuit against President Donald Trump on Tuesday seeking to invalidate a nondisclosure agreement that she signed days before the 2016 presidential election, according to the Associated Press.
Daniels has previously said she had sex with Trump, and the agreement prevented her from discussing the alleged sexual encounter.
The lawsuit, filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court, alleges that the agreement is "null and void and of no consequence" because Trump didn't personally sign it, the AP reports.
Daniels is scheduled to be at Thee DollHouse on Wednesday and Thursday nights as part of her “Making America Horny Again Tour.”
She will be a feature entertainer with two shows nightly at 10 p.m. and 1 a.m. Thee DollHouse marketing director Jenny McCauley said Daniels is scheduled to take pictures and sign hats and photos following her 10 p.m. shows and possibly following her late shows.
The club will have its normal cover charge of $15 for patrons ages 21 and older and $20 for customers ages 18-20.
According to the AP, Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford, claims in the lawsuit that she wanted to go public with the details of her alleged sexual relationship with Trump in the weeks leading up to the election, and she and Trump's attorney Michael Cohen signed the nondisclosure agreement on Oct. 28, 2016.
Clifford alleges that she began an "intimate relationship" with Trump in 2006 and that it continued "well into the year 2007," according to the lawsuit. She said the relationship included encounters in Lake Tahoe, Nev., and Beverly Hills, Calif.
Trump married his current wife, Melania Trump, in 2005.
Cohen has said he paid the porn actress $130,000 out of his own pocket as part of the agreement. He has also said that "neither the Trump Organization nor the Trump campaign was a party to the transaction with Ms. Clifford, and neither reimbursed me for the payment, either directly or indirectly."
According to the AP, the lawsuit charges that the "hush agreement" is legally invalid because it was only signed by Clifford and Cohen, and the agreement refers to Trump as David Dennison and Clifford as Peggy Peterson, but an attached exhibit details their true identities. Clifford's lawsuit also alleges that Trump and Cohen "aggressively sought to silence Ms. Clifford as part of an effort to avoid her telling the truth, thus helping to ensure he won the Presidential Election."
According to the AP, Clifford alleges that as recently as last week, Trump's attorney tried to initiate an arbitration proceeding against her, and her lawsuit states: "To be clear, the attempts to intimidate Ms. Clifford into silence and 'shut her up' in order to 'protect Mr. Trump' continue unabated."
