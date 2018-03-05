National college baseball polls catch up to Coastal Carolina's impressive start

Off to its best 13-game start since going 12-1 to begin the 2010 season, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has entered the top 25 in five of the national baseball polls.
The Chanticleers, who are 10-3 while facing some of the nation’s top programs, are ranked No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball, No. 24 in Baseball America, No. 24 in D1Baseball.com, No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches and No. 28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.
The Chanticleers, the 2016 NCAA national champions, are 10-3 with all three losses coming by one run. In the various polls, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois – which Costal has played – all make an appearance while the College of Charleston is 10-2 (including a 13-0 loss to Coastal) and UNC Wilmington is 9-3 (including a 10-5 loss to Coastal).
Coastal will continue its current home stand by hosting Wake Forest at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Chants will host Ohio State and High Point in the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic from Mar. 9-11 at Springs Brooks Stadium.
Comments