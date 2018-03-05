Kevin Woodall Jr. of Georgetown points to the crowd as he rounds third base after hitting his first home run of Coastal Carolina's 2018 baseball season in the season opener against Virginia Tech on Feb. 16, 2018.
National college baseball polls catch up to Coastal Carolina's impressive start

By Alan Blondin

ablondin@thesunnews.com

March 05, 2018 11:00 PM

Off to its best 13-game start since going 12-1 to begin the 2010 season, the Coastal Carolina baseball team has entered the top 25 in five of the national baseball polls.

The Chanticleers, who are 10-3 while facing some of the nation’s top programs, are ranked No. 21 in Collegiate Baseball, No. 24 in Baseball America, No. 24 in D1Baseball.com, No. 24 in the USA Today/Coaches and No. 28 in the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association.

The Chanticleers, the 2016 NCAA national champions, are 10-3 with all three losses coming by one run. In the various polls, Indiana, Oklahoma and Illinois – which Costal has played – all make an appearance while the College of Charleston is 10-2 (including a 13-0 loss to Coastal) and UNC Wilmington is 9-3 (including a 10-5 loss to Coastal).

Coastal will continue its current home stand by hosting Wake Forest at 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Chants will host Ohio State and High Point in the Environmental Staffing Chanticleer Classic from Mar. 9-11 at Springs Brooks Stadium.

