Runners take off at the start line Friday in the Grande Dunes Family Fun Run, whicih kicked off the running events that are part of the 21st Myrtle Beach Marathon. The marathon, half marathon and 5-kilometer races are all Saturday. The 5K begins at 6:20 a.m. and finishes on the boardwalk near Plyler Park, while the longer races have a 6:30 a.m. start and finish at Pelicans Ballpark.