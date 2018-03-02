Powerful winds for Triangle today; busy day forecast for power crews

Winds as high as 60 mph are possible in parts of the Triangle on Friday, threatening to break off tree limbs, topple weak trees and give power company crews a heavy workload.
Duke Energy Progress reported that power was out to more than 2,200 customers in Wake County in late morning. The company showed more than 1,600 outages in Chatham County, and about 750 each in Orange and Durham counties.
The outages in Wake County resulted from dozens of separate problems.
In the northern part of Raleigh, inside and outside the Beltline, Duke showed 36 different outage locations about 11 a.m.
The intense winds also were messing with air travel up and down the East Coast, with Raleigh-Durham International Airport listing several canceled flights to and from Washington, D.C., New York and Newark, N.J.
The National Weather Service posted a high-wind advisory for Orange, Durham and Wake counties and said steady winds of 15 to 25 mph would gust to 35 to 45 mph and could hit 60 mph.
“High winds are going to be a problem all the way through 10 o’clock tonight.” ABC11 meteorologist Don Schwenneker said.
In Chapel Hill, a falling tree brought down a power line during the morning, and the line landed on a Chapel Hill Transit bus on East Franklin Street, firefighters said. Duke Power crews cut power to the line and the bus was able to drive away, they said.
In Raleigh, firefighters were sent to a mobile home on Whitfield Road after a tree fell onto it, caving in the rood. No injuries were reported.
Winds were expected to be strongest from mid-morning to mid-afternoon, the advisory said.
Chatham and Johnston counties were under an advisory for the same steady winds, but with gusts only getting up to 45 mph.
The windy conditions are due to a high-pressure area in the middle of the country and what forecasters labeled a nor’easter low-pressure system in the Atlantic.
The good news was that the nor’easter was not going to bring heavy rain or snow.
Forecasters said Saturday would be blustery again, and the Friday winds will mean clear skies overnight and temperatures sinking to the 30- to 35-degree range.
