Myrtle Beach listed as one of 2018's best spring break destinations

Looking for one of the top spring break spots this year? Turns out, you don't even have to leave Myrtle Beach — unless you really want to.
CarRentals.com, an Expedia company that offers rental cars, compiled a list of "The 15 Best Spring Break Destinations in 2018" and put Myrtle Beach as the number 10 spot.
"With 18 million visitors a year, Myrtle Beach is consistently one of the best spring break destinations in the country," the article states. "There are over 60 miles of coastline in this area, so you won’t have a problem finding something fun to do."
The article explains how spring-breakers have a variety of options when it comes to picking attractions to visit, including the Myrtle Beach Boardwalk and the SkyWheel.
"This is like the Ferrari of Ferris wheels because of its 42 glass-enclosed, temperature-controlled gondolas," the article says. "You can almost see to Cuba from the top of this beast."
The 15 Best Spring Break Destinations in 2018
- Laguna Beach, Calif.
- Clearwater Beach, Fla.
- Cocoa Beach, Fla.
- Beaver Creek, Colo.
- Gatlinburg, Tenn.
- Mammoth, Calif.
- Galveston, Texas
- Scottsdale, Ariz.
- Manhattan Beach, Calif.
- Myrtle Beach, S.C.
- Mt. Bachelor, Ore.
- South Padre Island, Texas
- Alta, Utah
- Laughlin, Nev.
- Gulf Shores, Ala.
Michaela Broyles: 843-626-0281, @MichaelaBroyles
