SC politician giving guns to teachers in message to ‘deranged psychotic degenerates’

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:41 NAACP Files Lawsuit against Myrtle Beach over Traffic Loop Pause 1:06 South Carolina’s top 10 restaurant violations in 2017 1:31 Ripley's Aquarium opens new Pearl Harbor exhibit at Broadway at the Beach 3:59 Chamber video on I-73 targets conservation league's alternative route as 'laughable' 1:54 Dustin Johnson talks new golf performance center, junior tournament 1:46 Tour the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Myrtle Beach 0:38 Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 4:11 Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 0:53 Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 2:00 Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy

High school students across Florida staged walkouts and protests to show solidarity and demand tougher state and federal gun laws. The protests were in response to the deadly shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida that killed 17 people. Nicole L. Cvetnic McClatchy