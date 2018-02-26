SC politician giving guns to teachers in message to ‘deranged psychotic degenerates’

One South Carolina politician doesn’t just support the idea of arming teachers to make schools safer, he’s planning on actually arming educators.
S.C. Rep. Steven Long, is hosting a drawing to give away guns to teachers. The Spartanburg Republican, who represents District 37, said he is holding the giveaway to show support for pro-Second Amendment legislation in the House.
Long is no stranger to controversial legislation. He was first S.C. Rep. named as a sponsor of the Marriage and Constitution Restoration Act, which is known for defining marriage and parody marriage.
According to his website, Long is planning to give away three guns:
- One to a K-12 teacher, school staff member, or school administrator
- One to a higher education (college/university) faculty, staff member, or administrator
- One to any freedom-loving patriot who wishes to participate in the drawing
“We must do everything we can to ensure the safety of children in schools, both K-12 and our higher education institutions. Allowing teachers or school staff members to carry is the most efficient and most effective way to do this,” Long said on his website.
“The criminals who shoot up schools are mentally defective cowards,” said Long, who holds a Concealed Weapons Permit, claims he is an avid shooter, and was endorsed by the National Rifle Association in his 2016 campaign.
The guns Long is giving away are Smith & Wesson M&P Shield 9mm handguns.
In addition to the guns, teachers will also be given a gift certificate to attend a class to earn their CWP.
“By allowing trained adults to defend the students, we will send the message to those deranged psychotic degenerates that children are our top priority and we will protect them,” Long said on his website.
A donation page has been set up on Long’s website to raise funds to cover the cost of this drawing, though no donation is required to enter. Any additional funds raised will be donated to South Carolina Carry, an organization that promotes pro-Second Amendment policies and firearms education.
Long is the latest politician to support the idea of arming teachers. Last week, President Donald Trump tweeted he will “look at the possibility of giving ‘concealed guns to gun adept teachers with military or special training experience.’
Following that, S.C. Governor Henry McMaster said he would sign a bill that would allow Palmetto State teachers to be armed.
Long said he has sponsored or cosponsored other pro-Second Amendment legislation, including constitutional carry and a bill to allow real estate agents and their clients to carry a firearm when showing or viewing properties.
“It is undeniable that we must take action on this issue,” Long said on his website.
