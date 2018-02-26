More Videos


Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Andrew Mooney/Submitted Edited by Ashley Jean Reese
Hilton Head Christian Academy senior Andrew Mooney enlisted the help of actor Will Smith for a 'promposal' to his girlfriend Ashley Elder. Andrew Mooney/Submitted Edited by Ashley Jean Reese

Bluffton teen recruits actor Will Smith to help with girlfriend’s ‘promposal’

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

February 26, 2018 01:13 PM

One comment on the video states, “Andrew is the promposal king!!”

Of course, who else but a king would get “The Fresh Prince” himself to help extend a prom invitation?

Bluffton resident Andrew Mooney, 17, had a chance to meet actor Will Smith last Saturday — he wouldn’t say more than that his dad works in the film production industry — and took advantage of the moment to ask the celeb to be part of a “promposal” video for his girlfriend.

Mooney, who is the drummer for a local band called The Nice Guys, said he and Ashley Elder, 18, also of Bluffton, have been dating since Jan. 1.

Both the teens are high school seniors at Hilton Head Christian Academy.

“Will was great,” Mooney said. “He was as nice as can be.”

Later Saturday night, Mooney posted the video on Instagram. He said he didn’t tag Elder, wanting it to be a complete surprise when she came across it.

“Hey, Ashley, what’s up? I’m here, you know, Andrew seems to be a pretty nice guy, ... and, you know, he wanted me to ask you to prom,” Smith says in the video.

“That’s not with me,” the actor clarifies quickly.

“I’m gonna take you to prom,” Mooney chimes in.

“He wants to take you to prom,” Smith says. “So, you know, he seems like a nice guy. I can only vouch for today, but he was great. Hope you guys have fun at prom!”

Elder’s answer to the promposal: Yes!

“Her mom told me that there was a loud scream,” Mooney said.

“It was the most amazing thing!” Elder said. “Andrew is unbelievably good to me. ... I don’t think there is a better way to get asked to prom than being asked by Will Smith himself.”

And their classmates’ reactions?

“A lot of my friends didn’t believe it right away,” Mooney said. “They thought it was fake, and then they saw the video.”

Smith is in the Savannah area filming “Gemini Man” with Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen. The movie, directed by Ang Lee, tells the story of an over-the-hill hit man facing off against a younger clone of himself, according to IMDB.

On Feb. 16, Smith was spotted taking in a movie at Royal Cinemas & IMAX in Pooler.

Since then, the actor has posted videos and photos on Instagram from a home that has a marsh view.



Sunrise in Georgia... I’m about to be a Real Damn Photographer!

A post shared by Will Smith (@willsmith) on Feb 21, 2018 at 7:23am PST

Lisa Wilson: 843-706-8103, @lisawilsonIPBG


