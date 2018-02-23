Over 200 marijuana plants, pounds of pot found at Georgetown County home

Authorities arrested two people after they found over 200 marijuana plants and more than two pounds of pot at their home in Georgetown County.
Deputies with the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office and agents with the 15th Circuit Drug Enforcement Unit arrested 27-year-old Ariel Cook and 33-year-old David Thompkins on Thursday, according to a release from the sheriff's office.
After executing a search warrant at their home located on Highmarket Street, a "marijuana grow operation" was discovered inside the house, an outbuilding, a trailer in the yard and in the woods behind the home, the release says.
Deputies say over 200 marijuana plants in "various stages of maturity" were found along with two and a half pounds of pot being "prepared for sale."
Cash, drug packaging materials and items that authorities say were possibly stolen were also seized.
"Agents also discovered that Thompkins had installed a video surveillance system around the home and had a combat shotgun, with a laser sight, positioned for easy access," the release states.
According to police, Cook's 2-year-old daughter was with her when she was arrested. She is charged with manufacturing marijuana and unlawful conduct towards a child.
Thompkins is also charged with manufacturing marijuana, along with receiving stolen goods, driving under suspension and failure to stop for blue lights.
The traffic-related charges stem from an incident that took place in January, when Thompkins allegedly fled from police when agents attempted to arrest him, the release explains.
Both Thompkins and Cook remain behind bars at the Georgetown County Detention Center as of Friday evening.
