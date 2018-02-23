'He saved my life': SC couple's pit bull alerts them to fire while they were asleep

An Anderson County couple survived a fire that destroyed their home all thanks to their dog — a pit bull named Tiger.
Firefighters from multiple agencies responded to East First Street in Williamston around 2 a.m. Friday after a home became engulfed in flames, according to Fox Carolina.
The couple who lived in the home, Colt and Heather Poore, managed to make it out of the home safely after Tiger woke them up and alerted them to the fire.
"Tiger started biting me and everything," Colt told the news station. "And I woke up and everything was on fire around me."
The couple said their home was completely destroyed by the time they escaped outside.
"He saved my life," Colt explained as he held Tiger on his shoulders.
