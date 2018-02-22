Open casting call for CBS reality show to be held in Myrtle Beach

File photo -
An open casting call for season 20 of the CBS reality show "Big Brother" will be held in Myrtle Beach this weekend.

According to the show's casting website, it will be held on Feb. 24 from 2 p.m. until 5 p.m. at the Myrtle Beach Convention Center located at 2101 North Oak Street.

In order to be considered, all applicants must meet the show's eligibility requirements.

"Big Brother" follows a group of people living together in a house with dozens of cameras and microphones that record their every move, its website explains.

Each week, the "houseguests" vote someone out of the house until only one remains, who wins the grand prize of $500,000.

