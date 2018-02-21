‘My goodness gracious’: DHEC’s profanity-laced tweet on Trump draws strong reaction

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:46 Tour the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Myrtle Beach Pause 0:38 Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 4:11 Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 0:53 Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 2:00 Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 0:23 Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 1:12 City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 2:13 Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 1:23 Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 0:35 Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

President Trump held a listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors and their parents on Feb. 21. Parents of Sandy Hook victims and Columbine also attended. The White House

President Trump held a listening session with Florida high school shooting survivors and their parents on Feb. 21. Parents of Sandy Hook victims and Columbine also attended. The White House