SC teachers get raises, but colleges won’t be happy with House budget proposal

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:46 Tour the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile in Myrtle Beach Pause 0:38 Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 4:11 Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 0:53 Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 2:00 Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 0:23 Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 1:12 City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 2:13 Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 1:23 Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 0:35 Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate Tracy Glantz and Jamie Self tglantz@thestate.com, jself@thestate.com

South Carolina teachers are leaving the classroom at an alarming rate Tracy Glantz and Jamie Self tglantz@thestate.com, jself@thestate.com