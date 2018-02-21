More Videos

Results from the 2016 election brought about new rules on the use of recreational and medicinal marijuana in several states, with more than half now allowing for the later. Federal government leaders including president-elect Trump have voiced their opinion on the changing state of mind around marijuana. Is this the beginning of the end of marijuana prohibition? Cristina Rayas / McClatchy
Cannabis for inmates? It could happen. Here’s who is behind it

By Maayan Schechter

mschechter@thestate.com

February 21, 2018 12:42 PM

South Carolina could allow prison inmates with physical or mental-health issues to be treated with cannabidiol oil, an active ingredient found in marijuana plants.

The S.C. House budget-writing committee OK’d an amendment Tuesday that would authorize the S.C. Department of Corrections to start a pilot program to study the effects of cannabidiol oil use on inmates.

South Carolina already has a law – Julian’s Law – that allows patients with certain forms of epilepsy to use cannabidiol oil.

Supporters say the oil is an effective treatment for a variety of illnesses, helping those who suffer from schizophrenia, epilepsy, anxiety and seizures. In some cases, the oil is used instead of prescription drugs.

The inmate program would be voluntary, and inmates would not be forced to join, said state Rep. Mike Pitts, the Laurens Republican who filed the budget amendment.

Pitts said the program would give S.C. lawmakers a chance to see whether using the oil saves money for the prisons agency compared to buying psychosomatic drugs, “which are extremely expensive.”

“This is a very progressive thing,” said state Rep. Bill Herbkersman, R-Beaufort. “Its time has come. I thank you (Pitts) for doing it.”

The Corrections Department would be in charge of writing the program’s guidelines. However, the state agency did not request the proposal and is not in favor of it, said spokesman Jeffrey Taillon.

Pitts said his proposal is still in its infancy stage and could change. The 2018-’19 budget goes into effect July 1.

Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter

