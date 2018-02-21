Construction to start on new entertainment venue in Conway

An offshoot of the popular 710 Burgers, Bocce, Bowling in Billiards in North Myrtle Beach is opening in Conway. Developers broke ground on the project Wednesday.
The venue will feature bocce, ping pong, darts, shuffleboard, skeeball, basketball, air hocking, board games, bowling and billards.
The new business will join the planned 810 Billiards and Bowling in the Market Common as an offshoot of 710 in North Myrtle Beach. It features brick-oven pizza, burgers and a full-service bar.
The three locations are all owned by Michael Siniscalchi, who renamed the two expansions 810 to pay homage to both 8-ball billiards and 10-pin bowling. The 710 location was a reference to the 7-10 split in bowling, but Siniscalchi has said he wanted the names of the new venues to be more inclusive of everything the entrainment center has to offer.
Never miss a local story.
Site work on the Conway location is almost complete and construction should start soon, Siniscalchi said.
"We should be getting our permits to start pouring foundation in the next week to two weeks," Siniscalchi said. "It should be six months from whenever that starts to being finished. We’re shooting for late August, early September."
The Conway location will be 16,000 square-feet and feature indoor and outdoor bars with seating for 275 people.
According to a press release, 810 will create 50 to 60 jobs in Conway.
The 810 location opening in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach should be open around June 1, Siniscalchi said.
Comments