More Videos

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 0:38

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4

Pause
Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 4:11

Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 0:53

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 2:00

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 0:23

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 1:12

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 2:13

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 1:23

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach 0:35

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue 1:07

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue

The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com
The new space will be larger than the North Myrtle Beach location housing 20 lanes, a sports bar and dining area, an arcade and several big screen TVs. Josh Bell jbell@thesunnews.com

Latest News

Construction to start on new entertainment venue in Conway

By Christian Boschult

cboschult@thesunnews.com

February 21, 2018 04:11 PM

An offshoot of the popular 710 Burgers, Bocce, Bowling in Billiards in North Myrtle Beach is opening in Conway. Developers broke ground on the project Wednesday.

The venue will feature bocce, ping pong, darts, shuffleboard, skeeball, basketball, air hocking, board games, bowling and billards.

The new business will join the planned 810 Billiards and Bowling in the Market Common as an offshoot of 710 in North Myrtle Beach. It features brick-oven pizza, burgers and a full-service bar.

The three locations are all owned by Michael Siniscalchi, who renamed the two expansions 810 to pay homage to both 8-ball billiards and 10-pin bowling. The 710 location was a reference to the 7-10 split in bowling, but Siniscalchi has said he wanted the names of the new venues to be more inclusive of everything the entrainment center has to offer.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Site work on the Conway location is almost complete and construction should start soon, Siniscalchi said.

"We should be getting our permits to start pouring foundation in the next week to two weeks," Siniscalchi said. "It should be six months from whenever that starts to being finished. We’re shooting for late August, early September."

More Videos

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 0:38

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4

Pause
Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 4:11

Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 0:53

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 2:00

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 0:23

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 1:12

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 2:13

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 1:23

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach 0:35

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue 1:07

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue

710 Burgers Bocce Beer & Bowling will be expanding to the Market Common area in 2018. Josh Belljbell@thesunnews.com

The Conway location will be 16,000 square-feet and feature indoor and outdoor bars with seating for 275 people.

According to a press release, 810 will create 50 to 60 jobs in Conway.

The 810 location opening in the Market Common in Myrtle Beach should be open around June 1, Siniscalchi said.



  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4 0:38

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4

Pause
Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway 4:11

Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 0:53

Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 2:00

Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 0:23

Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 1:12

City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 2:13

Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 1:23

Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach 0:35

Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue 1:07

Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue

Opticwash Media Demo.mp4

View More Video