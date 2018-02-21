John Melvin Miller Jr.
This man fatally struck an 11-year-old SC girl, then drove away, troopers say

By Teddy Kulmala

tkulmala@thestate.com

February 21, 2018 07:36 AM

OCONEE COUNTY, SC

Two people have been charged in connection with a weekend hit-and-run that killed an 11-year-old South Carolina girl, according to authorities.

John Melvin Miller Jr., 19, of Seneca, is charged with felony leaving the scene of an accident resulting in death, according to Trooper Joe Hovis of the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Troopers say Miller was driving the Chevrolet Tahoe that fatally struck 11-year-old Emmalee Budrevich, who was walking with friends to a Dollar General near her family’s Seneca home Saturday night. The vehicle fled, and coroner’s officials said Emmalee died at the scene from her injuries.

Also charged was the SUV’s owner, 35-year-old Jima Leigh Schuch of Seneca, Hovis said. She faces a charge of accessory to a felony after the fact.

Details about Schuch’s alleged involvement were not immediately available.

Troopers told WYFF News 4 in Greenville on Monday that they found the vehicle.

Miller ran from deputies when they arrived at his home Tuesday evening but was later apprehended, the sheriff’s office said.

