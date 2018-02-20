No more missed school days? SC students could make up snow days at home

Monday was supposed to be a “teacher workday” for Lexington-Richland School District 5. Instead, students returned to school to make up for work that was missed Jan. 17, after a snowstorm hit parts of South Carolina.
Now, S.C. lawmakers are considering whether it makes more sense for those students to complete work online at home rather than make up missed days at school.
The proposed 2018-’19 state budget – now being worked on in the S.C. House – includes a one-year request directing the S.C. Education Oversight Committee to select school districts for a pilot program using online or virtual work — or something else — instead of bringing students back to school in case bad weather cancels classes.
For school districts that lack access to online work for students, the Oversight Committee will work with S.C. ETV and the State Library to explore resources available.
“A lot of states are starting to move in this direction,” said Ryan Brown, spokesman for the S.C. Department of Education.
In recent years, the Midlands have been hit by floods and snow that kept students at home for days. Schools on the coast have been affected by hurricanes. The severe weather forced school districts to rework their calendars to find additional days that could be used as makeup days for instruction.
Those missed school days largely are made up by using teacher workdays, when teachers originally only were scheduled to be at school, working on their professional development, Brown said.
School districts already build in three makeup days in their school calendar. Any added days have to be approved by local school boards and the S.C. Board of Education.
Currently, school districts do not have the ability to make up missed school days with online work.
“Instead of bringing kids back after the flood, once their internet is back up and running ... they could do it virtually,” said the Education Department’s Brown. “That’s the goal here ... to get something in place.”
Maayan Schechter: 803-771-8657, @MaayanSchechter
