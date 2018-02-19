Latest News

Woman had meth and a small child in a Myrtle Beach hotel, cops say

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

Myrtle Beach police arrested a 46-year-old woman early Sunday morning after discovering drugs in the same Ocean Boulevard hotel room as a small child, according to an incident report.

Kolline Elyse Weaver is charged with possession of meth, first offense, police records state.

Officers knocked on a hotel room door of the Coral Sands Motel, 301 N. Ocean Blvd., about 4 a.m. after suspecting narcotic dealing, the report said.

The room was registered to Weaver, and three adults and a small child were inside, according to the report.

Weaver gave police consent to search the room and her person, the report said. Officers found a syringe in Weaver’s pants that had a small amount of tan liquid, which field tested positive for meth, according to the report.

