Actor Will Smith spotted in Pooler. Here’s what he’s doing there

Actor Will Smith is in the Savannah area filming “Gemini Man,” and if you happen to resemble him, casting agents are looking for a photo double for some scenes next week.
The superstar himself — not his photo double — took in a movie Friday night at a Pooler theater.
Royal Cinemas & IMAX posted photos of Smith on its Facebook page.
“Hey Will Smith!! Thanks for visiting the ‘best theater’ Royal Cinemas & IMAX. We hope you enjoyed hospitality from our staff and the movie,” the Facebook post reads.
The Facebook post is accompanied by two photos of the actor at the theater on Towne Center Drive near the Savannah Hilton Head International Airport.
Many people commenting on the Facebook post expressed regret that they had not chosen see a movie themselves on Friday night.
“Look who was at the IMAX theater I wanted to go to last night!!!” one woman commented.
“My son was there last night and told me Will Smith was there! I didn’t believe him! Lol!” commented another woman.
“Still not worth the hassle of Pooler traffic :( Sorry fresh prince,” a man commented.
Several people wondered what movie Smith saw, but that remains unreported.
Smith posted a short video Saturday on his Instagram account featuring him repeatedly sneaking up and “Scaring Scoty,” as the short is titled. Marsh scenes typical of the Lowcountry can be seen through the windows of the home.
“Gemini Man,” being directed by Ang Lee, tells the story of an over-the-hill hit man facing off against a younger clone of himself, said IMDB.
The movie information website said the film also stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead and Clive Owen and is expected to be released Oct. 4, 2019.
Here’s what Rose Locke Casting posted on Facebook about applying to be a photo double for the film:
Casting agents are looking for a light-skinned African-American male, age 40-55, who does not have a shaved head and who can match the following sizes:
▪ 6-foot-2
▪ 42-inch chest
▪ Large T-shirt
▪ 17x36 shirt
▪ 36 or 38x32 pants
▪ Size 13 shoe
The work date is Feb. 26, with a full-day meet and greet either Feb. 20 or Feb. 21. There could be other work days as well, the ad said.
The pay is $200 for 12 hours, according to the ad.
To apply, send an email with the subject line “Henry Double” to GMan@RoseLockeCasting.com.
Include three photos — head, body and profile — along with age, height, weight and contact info.
There is no phone number included in the casting call.
Comments