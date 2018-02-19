Latest News

Driver caught going 110 mph, his ‘guess’ to deputies much lower

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

February 19, 2018 07:18 AM

BEAUFORT COUNTY

A 20-year-old Beaufort County man was arrested for speeding after he told the deputy he thought he was going “maybe 90” according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The driver was allegedly caught on a deputy’s radar going 83 mph on Charleston Highway, a 60 mph zone on U.S. 17, and accelerated to 110 mph before noticing the deputy, according to the report. When the deputy asked how fast the driver thought he was going, he said “maybe 90.”

According to the report, the driver had gotten a speeding ticket in Beaufort County in January and another warning for speeding before that.

The man was charged with a misdemeanor speeding 25 mph or more over the speed limit and was jailed at Beaufort County Detention Center Saturday afternoon through Sunday morning, according to online detention center records. His court information for this offense was not yet available online Sunday night.

