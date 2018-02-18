File photo — A couple stands on a Hilton Head Island beach.
File photo — A couple stands on a Hilton Head Island beach. Kelly Meyerhoffer The Island Packet/ The Beaufort Gazette
Could February 2018 become the warmest February on record for the Lowcountry?

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

February 18, 2018 08:41 PM

February 2018 could turn out to be the warmest February on record for the Lowcountry, according to the National Weather Service in Charleston.

So far, temperatures are on track to beat February 2017, which was the warmest month on record for Charleston and the third warmest on record for Savannah, according to the weather service.

Temperatures recorded at Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport this month have averaged 60.5 degrees so far this month. The normal February average is 52 degrees and the temp has only dropped below that once, with seven days over 62 degrees.

Weather for the third week of February is expected to stay warm, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s, according to the weather service. Some fog is expected to roll in Sunday night.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

