SC student’s ‘round 2’ Snapchat photo is fueling rumors of threats in Florida schools

An upstate South Carolina high school student was arrested Thursday after he posted a Snapchat photo appearing to threaten his school while referencing Wednesday’s mass shooting at a Florida high school.
“Round 2 of Florida tomorrow,” the caption of the photo read, with the teen holding what was later determined to be an airsoft rifle.
The student, from Broome High School in Spartanburg, told officers the post was a joke. But that’s not the way many people took it.
The photo is circulating on social media and fueling rumors against several schools in multiple states, including Florida where students are already on edge.
Officials with multiple schools in Broward County, Fla., where the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School took place, have appeared to debunk rumors of threats after students reported the photo.
Law enforcement officials in several other Florida counties have also reported the photo spreading.
“Educate your kids and ask them to stop sharing snaps, texts and rumors that have spun off of this one,” the sheriff’s office in Lee County, Fla., wrote on its Facebook page.
“It is unfortunate that rumors continue to circulate, causing fear and unnecessary interruptions to student learning.” a school district in Orlando, Fla., wrote on its Facebook page, urging students spread the news that the threat wasn’t credible.
The student’s photo also continued to fuel rumors in South Carolina, where at least two sheriff’s offices had to ease concerns of threats against multiple high schools, according to The State.
The photo referenced the Valentine’s Day shooting in Parkland, Fla., in which 17 people were killed and 14 others were injured.
Nikolas Cruz, the 19-year-old suspected shooter, confessed Thursday to carrying out the shooting.
The Broome High School student who posted the “round 2” photo was charged with disturbing schools. He was not identified by police.
LaVendrick Smith: @LaVendrickS
