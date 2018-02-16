After Quinn’s probation, shock, dismay, joy and wondering: What’s next?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 4:11 Inside the Truck with Brandon Brown at Charlotte Motor Speedway Pause 0:53 Brandon Brown talks about his relationship with Coastal Carolina 2:00 Woman sentenced to decades in prison for leaving baby in dumpster 0:23 Witness details arrest of bank robbery suspect 1:12 City leaders discuss concepts for downtown Myrtle Beach redevelopment plan 2:13 Horry County man faces judge for bond on murder charge 1:23 Brother of slain man speaks at bond hearing 0:35 Paige Spiranac details her first impressions of Myrtle Beach 1:07 Firefighter association president explains issues in Horry County Fire Rescue 0:53 Verdict reached in case involving woman who dumped newborn baby in a dumpster Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Former S.C. Rep. Rick Quinn had this to say while speaking to the media after his sentencing on Monday at the Beaufort County Courthouse. In December, Quinn offered a guilty plea to a misdemeanor charge of misconduct in office. On Monday, Judge Carmen Mullen sentenced him to 500 hours of community service and two-years probation. Jay Karr Staff video

