Door forced open at AC store in Myrtle Beach. Hundreds in cash and checks stolen

By Hannah Strong

hstrong@thesunnews.com

February 15, 2018 08:58 AM

A cash register was left empty after police responded to an alarm at an air conditioning supplier in Myrtle Beach on Valentine’s Day night.

Police found a side door forced open about 10:40 p.m. after responding to an activated alarm at United Refrigeration, 1317 Enterprise Ave., according to a Myrtle Beach police report. The door was unlocked and “appeared” to be forced open, authorities said.

After clearing the building, police found the cash register open and empty, the report said. The key was still in the register.

The store manager arrived and said about $600 cash and nearly $475 worth of checks were missing from the register, according to the report.

The manager told police that his other store in Murrells Inlet was broken into about two weeks ago, the report said.

Finger prints were lifted from the register and the key to the drawer, and will be processed.

Hannah Strong: 843-444-1765, @HannahLStrong

