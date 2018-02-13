More Videos

Landen Shell celebrated his 4th birthday dressed to the '9s' based on his favorite commercials of South Carolina injury law firm, complete with a surprise visit from attorney George Sink. Lynnette Cantos Courtesy of George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers
This SC 4-year-old was dressed to the ‘9s’ for his George Sink-themed birthday party

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

February 13, 2018 07:03 PM

GREENVILLE, SC

Birthday parties for most 4-year-old boys involve dinosaurs, trucks or superheroes.

One South Carolina boy got to meet his hero at his Feb. 10 birthday party, but it wasn’t Batman or Spider-Man. It was, however, somebody Landen Shell has seen on television – S.C. injury lawyer George Sink.

Yes, the attorney from the commercials. Yes, the lawyer who makes it easy to remember how to contact him with catchy jungles and his “All 9s” phone number.

Sink’s law office, George Sink, P.A. Injury Lawyers, posted about the birthday party on Facebook.

“Making a little boy’s birthday wish come true! Most 4-year-olds want a birthday party themed with cartoon characters or sports heroes. All Landen Shell wanted for his birthday was a ‘George Sink birthday party.’

“Mr. Sink made sure he got one!”

The unusual birthday party theme was born when Landen’s mother, Daniette Shell, asked her son what type of party do you want?

He didn’t hesitate. “I want a George Sink party with all 9s,” said Daniette, according to sinklaw.com. “It all started when my son saw George’s commercials. Ever since then, Landen has been all about George Sink.”

Not everyone was on board with a lawyer-themed children’s party, sinklaw.com reported. Landen’s grandmother said “A George Sink Party? Get out of here. That’s no party for a kid!”

The boy’s grandmother then reached out to Sink’s office to see if he could help make the birthday wish come true, live5news.com reported, adding that Sink said he was honored by the request.

“I was honored. I was moved,”Sink said of the request. “There’s nothing better than making a child’s day. I couldn’t wait to meet Landen and wish him a happy 4th birthday!”

Landen received cupcakes emblazoned with the number “9,” and “all 9s” balloons. The law firm gave all of the kids at the party gifts of backpacks, water bottles, T-shirts, signed pictures of Sink – and even little red ties, like Sink wears.

Landen loved it, according to sinklaw.com, which said Landen jumped into Sink’s arms when he saw him, joyfully yelling “George Sink!”

“I am happy George could make it. He really did make Laden’s birthday wish come true,” Daniette said.

From videos and pictures, it looked like Sink was just as excited to be the birthday hero as the birthday boy was to have him at his special event.

“I was just happy I could wish him a happy birthday in person,” Sink said. “It makes me happy to know that I made Landon’s 4th birthday one that he’ll always remember.”

