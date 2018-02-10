Latest News

19-year-old killed in Saturday car wreck in Richland County

By Sarah Ellis

February 10, 2018 09:59 AM

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

One person is dead after running their car off the side of the road and into a tree early Saturday morning in Richland County, officials say.

The one-car crash happened around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Skyland Drive and Normandy Road, off Greystone Boulevard, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 19-year-old Naseen Jawon Lasane of Georgetown.

Lasane was the driver of a 2003 Buick Lasabre and was not wearing a seatbelt when the car ran off of Skyland Drive and struck a tree, troopers say. An autopsy showed that he died from blunt force injuries to the head.

He was trapped in the car and died at the scene of injuries from the crash, troopers say.

