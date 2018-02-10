19-year-old killed in Saturday car wreck in Richland County

One person is dead after running their car off the side of the road and into a tree early Saturday morning in Richland County, officials say.
The one-car crash happened around 2:20 a.m. near the intersection of Skyland Drive and Normandy Road, off Greystone Boulevard, according to the S.C. Highway Patrol.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as 19-year-old Naseen Jawon Lasane of Georgetown.
Lasane was the driver of a 2003 Buick Lasabre and was not wearing a seatbelt when the car ran off of Skyland Drive and struck a tree, troopers say. An autopsy showed that he died from blunt force injuries to the head.
Never miss a local story.
He was trapped in the car and died at the scene of injuries from the crash, troopers say.
Comments