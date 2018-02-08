Most students at this Columbia school can’t afford prom. Now, they’re going for free

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 0:53 Verdict reached in case involving woman who dumped newborn baby in a dumpster Pause 0:53 Jury returns verdict in case of woman who put baby in dumpster 0:58 Frontier Airlines announces service to three new destinations from Myrtle Beach 2:41 Shelby Taylor admits to discarding her baby in a dumpster 1:01 Shelby Taylor testifies husband abused her 0:24 Pawleys Island native beats out some of the top surfers in the world 2:30 Witness testifies to finding a garbage bag with baby's face pressed against it 1:04 Conway High School hires Carlton Terry as football coach 1:31 Audio of police interview with Shelby Harper Taylor 1:56 What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

About 200 juniors and seniors from Eau Claire High School will be able to attend the school prom because of donation Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

About 200 juniors and seniors from Eau Claire High School will be able to attend the school prom because of donation Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com