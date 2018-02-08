More Videos

About 200 juniors and seniors from Eau Claire High School will be able to attend the school prom because of donation Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com
Latest News

Most students at this Columbia school can’t afford prom. Now, they’re going for free

By Sarah Ellis

sellis@thestate.com

February 08, 2018 05:12 PM

COLUMBIA, SC

Students at Columbia’s Eau Claire High School are getting a prom dream come true.

At a surprise assembly at the school Thursday afternoon, Belk announced it would completely cover students’ costs to attend their prom next month: the venue, decorations, tickets, dresses, suits, hair, makeup, you name it.

Eau Claire is a Title I school where, typically, 60 percent of students can’t afford an $80 prom ticket, Richland 1 school district officials say. Juniors and seniors, for whom the prom is thrown, usually raise money to pay their way to the rite-of-passage event.

Not only will the students get to attend prom for free this year, but Belk also scheduled dress and suit fittings and pre-prom hair and makeup appointments – all at no cost to the students.

Belk will come back to the school later this month with a selection of formalwear for students to try on.

The prom giveaway is a first for Belk as part of its new Project Hometown community outreach program spanning 16 states.

In addition to the prom, Belk also is donating clothes, bookbags and school supplies to Eau Claire students.

Eau Claire’s prom will be March 24 at Columbia’s Medallion Conference Center.

