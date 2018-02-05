USC’s Staley flying high after Eagles win Super Bowl, is another parade in her plans?

The year of championships continues for Dawn Staley.
After guiding the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team to the first NCAA Tournament championship in program history, on Sunday Staley got to witness her beloved Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.
The Philadelphia native watched Super Bowl LII from her room in a hotel in Starkville, Miss., where her Gamecocks will face Mississippi State in a championship game rematch on Monday. As soon as the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots was official, the celebration began – for the Eagles in Minnesota and Staley from her satellite location.
Yooooooooo congrats to @Eagles! The entire city! We did it!! Destiny! Philly we are all the way up!! Let’s gooooo!! pic.twitter.com/HQV1zhGaGh— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
Wearing her custom-made No. 5 “Staley” Eagles jersey, given to her by former Gamecocks college football star Alshon Jeffery, Staley was glued to the television as she was being filmed. When the game ended the USC coach ran to her door and out into the hallway, screaming in celebration.
“This ain’t Broad Street. Told y’all it was destiny. Eagles! Philadelphia Eagles! E-A-G-L-E-S,” Staley shouted.
When people came out into the hall to see the cause of the commotion, Staley was quick to apologize.
But her enthusiasm couldn’t be contained, as she started screaming in joy again, seconds after apologizing.
After a couple of “Woo’s” that would make Ric Flair proud, Staley temporarily crashed to Earth when she realize she had been locked out of her room.
Once back in her room, and with Twitter at her fingertips, Staley continued her enthusiastic celebration. She made a number of posts into the night celebrating the win and beginning to see if she’ll be able to head to Philadelphia this week for the championship parade.
It wasn’t very long ago that Staley was riding in the Gamecocks championship parade down Main Street in Columbia to the steps of the South Carolina State House.
Staley also retweeted a picture of Jeffery celebrating his first Super Bowl championship, in addition to scenes of the parties breaking out in the City of Brotherly Love.
All we do is win!!! love it! Thank you!! https://t.co/5JMmbadWR3— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
That’s it?!! Is woke? Or past his bedtime? https://t.co/hInt5vn2tb— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
❗️ @TheWorldof_AJ— Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) February 5, 2018
Cc: @dawnstaley pic.twitter.com/APAQtOHmDq
For every little girl watching you can be a champion like @dawnstaley & for every little boy watching you can be a champion like @TheWorldof_AJ ! Don’t you dare stop believing....#Proud— Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) February 5, 2018
That’s just to keep warm because the celebration will go into the wee hours of the morning :) https://t.co/Rb6o2wt3Tz— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
My city!!! We love celebrations!!! https://t.co/gYHT9ZYwB8— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
I truly hope our schedule is favorable...... https://t.co/awzkBYvsHb— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
Every last ounce of me is enjoying this!!! https://t.co/kXraQX2Nhs— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
Philly love is something special!!! https://t.co/Yq5nOyX9TD— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
Congrats to @TheWorldof_AJ Deuce Staley, @dawnstaley and @DavidBeatty13 #FlyEaglesFly— Frank Martin (@FrankMartin_SC) February 5, 2018
Staley actually provided a live Twitter feed of her thoughts, cheers and mania while watching the NFL’s biggest game. That included a few wardrobe changes to find the winning jersey from her collection.
It’s game time baby!!! Let’s go @Eagles!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/YwurO1E6Qb— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 4, 2018
Let’s get it @TheWorldof_AJ!! That’s a gamecock y’all!! That’s a TOUCHDOWN!! #FlyEagleFly pic.twitter.com/FMR7n80fO5— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
This is for my boy @DuceStaley (hope that’s your twitter handle) the @Eagles running backs coach! And also a gamecock! Let’s goooo @Eagles!!! #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/TomMp8kTRX— dawnstaley (@dawnstaley) February 5, 2018
