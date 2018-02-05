USC’s Staley flying high after Eagles win Super Bowl, is another parade in her plans?

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:56 What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board Pause 0:27 Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy. 0:11 Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck 3:08 Black Ops Paintball 2:12 Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest 0:21 One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex 0:21 Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach 1:18 Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery 1:34 North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect 0:31 Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley describes her plans for watching her Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. ghadley@thestate.com

South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley describes her plans for watching her Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. ghadley@thestate.com