South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley describes her plans for watching her Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. ghadley@thestate.com
South Carolina women’s basketball coach Dawn Staley describes her plans for watching her Philadelphia Eagles in the Super Bowl. ghadley@thestate.com

Latest News

USC’s Staley flying high after Eagles win Super Bowl, is another parade in her plans?

By Noah Feit

nfeit@thestate.com

February 05, 2018 01:04 AM

STARKVILLE, Miss.

The year of championships continues for Dawn Staley.

After guiding the University of South Carolina women’s basketball team to the first NCAA Tournament championship in program history, on Sunday Staley got to witness her beloved Philadelphia Eagles win the Super Bowl.

The Philadelphia native watched Super Bowl LII from her room in a hotel in Starkville, Miss., where her Gamecocks will face Mississippi State in a championship game rematch on Monday. As soon as the Eagles’ 41-33 victory over the New England Patriots was official, the celebration began – for the Eagles in Minnesota and Staley from her satellite location.

Wearing her custom-made No. 5 “Staley” Eagles jersey, given to her by former Gamecocks college football star Alshon Jeffery, Staley was glued to the television as she was being filmed. When the game ended the USC coach ran to her door and out into the hallway, screaming in celebration.

“This ain’t Broad Street. Told y’all it was destiny. Eagles! Philadelphia Eagles! E-A-G-L-E-S,” Staley shouted.

When people came out into the hall to see the cause of the commotion, Staley was quick to apologize.

But her enthusiasm couldn’t be contained, as she started screaming in joy again, seconds after apologizing.

After a couple of “Woo’s” that would make Ric Flair proud, Staley temporarily crashed to Earth when she realize she had been locked out of her room.

Once back in her room, and with Twitter at her fingertips, Staley continued her enthusiastic celebration. She made a number of posts into the night celebrating the win and beginning to see if she’ll be able to head to Philadelphia this week for the championship parade.

It wasn’t very long ago that Staley was riding in the Gamecocks championship parade down Main Street in Columbia to the steps of the South Carolina State House.

Dawn Staley Way! Street renamed for USC coach

Mayor Steve Benjamin announces Columbia road near Colonial Life Arena named Dawn Staley Way in honor of USC women's basketball coach.

ccope@thestate.com

Staley also retweeted a picture of Jeffery celebrating his first Super Bowl championship, in addition to scenes of the parties breaking out in the City of Brotherly Love.

Staley actually provided a live Twitter feed of her thoughts, cheers and mania while watching the NFL’s biggest game. That included a few wardrobe changes to find the winning jersey from her collection.

