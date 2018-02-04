More Videos

What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board 1:56

What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board

Pause
Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy. 0:27

Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy.

Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck 0:11

Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck

Black Ops Paintball 3:08

Black Ops Paintball

Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest 2:12

Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest

One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex 0:21

One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex

Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach 0:21

Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery 1:18

Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery

North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect 1:34

North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business 0:31

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Kevin Martin kmartin@thestate.com
Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Kevin Martin kmartin@thestate.com

Latest News

Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion!

By Ben Breiner

bbreiner@thestate.com

February 04, 2018 10:32 PM

He started things off with the first touchdown of Sunday’s Super Bowl.

And now Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion.

The former South Carolina football great had 73 yards on three catches in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win against the New England Patriots. His production fell off after former roommate Stephon Gilmore (four tackles, two pass breakups) started covering him, but the Eagles claimed their first ever Super Bowl.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Former Gamecocks running back Duce Staley also picked up his second ring, first as a coach. He’s Philadelphia’s running backs coach.

Jeffery’s 34-yard score in the first quarter opened things up.

For the regular season, Jeffery had 732 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 catches in his first year in Philadelphia.

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board 1:56

What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board

Pause
Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy. 0:27

Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy.

Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck 0:11

Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck

Black Ops Paintball 3:08

Black Ops Paintball

Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest 2:12

Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest

One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex 0:21

One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex

Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach 0:21

Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach

Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery 1:18

Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery

North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect 1:34

North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business 0:31

Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business

What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board

View More Video