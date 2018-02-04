Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion!

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 1:56 What’s next for the Superblock? 2-day road trip takes council back to the drawing board Pause 0:27 Witness details tractor trailer accident on Kings Hwy. 0:11 Authorities respond to pedestrian struck by semi truck 3:08 Black Ops Paintball 2:12 Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest 0:21 One person shot in Myrtle Beach apartment complex 0:21 Police respond to possible shooting in Myrtle Beach 1:18 Myrtle Beach police provide case update on Pizza Hut robbery 1:34 North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect 0:31 Firefighters work fire at Myrtle Beach business Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Kevin Martin kmartin@thestate.com

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Alshon Jeffery helps defeat the New England Patriots 41-33 in Super Bowl LII, on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018. Kevin Martin kmartin@thestate.com