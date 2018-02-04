He started things off with the first touchdown of Sunday’s Super Bowl.
And now Alshon Jeffery is a Super Bowl champion.
The former South Carolina football great had 73 yards on three catches in the Philadelphia Eagles’ 41-33 win against the New England Patriots. His production fell off after former roommate Stephon Gilmore (four tackles, two pass breakups) started covering him, but the Eagles claimed their first ever Super Bowl.
Former Gamecocks running back Duce Staley also picked up his second ring, first as a coach. He’s Philadelphia’s running backs coach.
Jeffery’s 34-yard score in the first quarter opened things up.
For the regular season, Jeffery had 732 yards and eight touchdowns on 52 catches in his first year in Philadelphia.
