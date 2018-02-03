This Beaufort County town named “most romantic” in US

Just before Valentine's Day, CBS News in New York published a list of five surprising romantic getaways in America. One of those destinations is a familiar place for Lowcountry residents: Beaufort, South Carolina.
The report cited Beaufort's rich past and historic mansions under oaks decorated with Spanish moss as reasons for its romantic atmosphere.
"Second only to Charleston as the oldest city in South Carolina, Beaufort is also well known for its wealth of antebellum homes, along with so many other historical sites that its entire 304-acre central Historic District is both a National Historic Landmark and on the National Register of Historic Places," CBS stated.
The CBS report also recommended that couples take advantage of the town's romantic bed and breakfasts coupled with its traditional coastal dining for an intimate vacation.
A jaunt to the Downtown Marina and a ride on a horse-drawn carriage only add to the southern charm of a Beaufort trip, the reported added.
The report also mentioned one of Beaufort County's most well-known claims-to-fame: Its status as a Hollywood darling. "The Big Chill" and "The Great Santini" were filmed in Beaufort, CBS reminded readers, as well as the crowd favorite "Forrest Gump."
Beaufort is no stranger to accolades, though. In fact, it was also named the South's best small town by Southern Living in 2017.
Kasia Kovacs: 843-706-8139, @kasiakovacs
