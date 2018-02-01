Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest

Sheriff Robert A. Graves of the Randolph County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina announced information on suspect Jeremy Lamar Hayes, who is wanted in connection with an armed robbery that involved a shooting and a home invasion.
Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His first court hearing was held Jan. 24 shortly after 4 p.m.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach calls for the public's help in solving the murder of a woman found dead at a Myrtle Beach motel room early Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Friends, family and a local organization of veterans attended the visitation service at Goldfinch Funeral Home for Sheldon T. Shepherd, a former Navy SEAL Vietnam veteran who passed away in his Conway home from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 14.