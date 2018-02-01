More Videos

Wanted NC couple faces Myrtle Beach judge following local arrest

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing

Member of 82nd Airborne appears in court hearing

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His first court hearing was held Jan. 24 shortly after 4 p.m.