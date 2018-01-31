North Carolina authorities announce information on wanted suspect

Chandler Ari Dunmeyer, a member of the 82nd Airborne Division at Fort Bragg, North Carolina, is charged with murder and possession of a firearm during the commission of a violent crime. His first court hearing was held Jan. 24 shortly after 4 p.m.
Capt. Joey Crosby with Myrtle Beach calls for the public's help in solving the murder of a woman found dead at a Myrtle Beach motel room early Monday morning. Anyone with information is asked to call Myrtle Beach police at 843-918-1382.
Friends, family and a local organization of veterans attended the visitation service at Goldfinch Funeral Home for Sheldon T. Shepherd, a former Navy SEAL Vietnam veteran who passed away in his Conway home from natural causes on Sunday, Jan. 14.