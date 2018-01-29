Man serving life sentence for Richland County murder pleads guilty to another murder

A man serving a life sentence in a South Carolina correctional institution for a Richland County murder was sentenced for another murder.
Henry Gordon, 48, was sentenced to 30 years for killing Michael Jones while they both were housed in the McCormick Correctional Institution, according to Eleventh Circuit Solicitor Rick Hubbard, adding Gordon pleaded guilty to murder last week.
Gordon was already serving a life sentence in the South Carolina Department of Corrections for a 1992 murder out of Richland County, according to Hubbard’s office.
Jones was serving time for convictions on eight counts of forgery, one shoplifting, and an unlawful carrying of a pistol out of North Charleston, Hubbard’s office said.
“Although Gordon is serving a life sentence, he was eligible for parole as early as next year. He will not be eligible for parole for this second murder conviction,” Hubbard said in a news release.
McCormick Correctional Institution is a Level 3 high security prison designed primarily to house violent offenders and inmates with behavioral problems.
On Sept. 25, 2016, Gordon stabbed Jones multiple times in the neck, head, back, and shoulder, Hubbard’s office reported. The stab wounds of the back were fatal.
