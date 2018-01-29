Clemson frat events suspended after report of sexual assault

A sexual assault was reported at a Clemson University fraternity house over the weekend, and the interfraternity council has suspended all social events in response, according multiple reports.
The sexual assault was reported to Clemson University Police around 12:30 a.m. Saturday by a female on campus, wspa.com reported. The woman told officers that the sexual assault happened earlier in the evening at the fraternity house.
The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed it is investigating the incident that allegedly occurred at Delta Chi Fraternity House in Seneca, according to foxcarolina.com.
Officials say no arrests have been made so far.
On Sunday, Clemson’s interfraternity council said it is “suspending all social events at fraternity houses effective immediately,” and that the suspension will be effective “until necessary measures are taken,” wyff4.com reported.
“We will be taking the essential steps to further improve the health and safety of our community here at Clemson,” the interfraternity council said.
Clemson Interfraternity Council Statement
The Interfraternity Council at Clemson University is committed to creating an environment for its members to succeed academically, philanthropically, and socially, as well as holding our members to a higher standard.
Therefore, we are suspending all social events at fraternity houses effective immediately. This suspension will be effective until necessary measures are taken. Only events that can take place with alcohol will be located at third party vendors (i.e. mixers downtown and formal events).
The IFC Executive Board met this morning regarding the alleged sexual assault and came to a decision to better our Risk-Management Policy. We will be taking the essential steps to further improve the health and safety of our community here at Clemson.
We are looking forward to working with our partners on campus as well as national headquarters and alumni to achieve our common goal of creating a sustainable environment for all our chapters to excel in future endeavors.
Landon Flowers, Interfraternity Council President
