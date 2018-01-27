Amber Alert update: Crews to start draining pond near missing NC boy’s home

Investigators say they have the cooperation of a Scotland County landowner whose pond they want to drain in the search for a 4-year-old boy who has been missing for three days.
It was previously unclear if crews had already started draining the pond near the missing boy’s home in Laurinburg. Scotland County Sheriff Ralph E. Kersey expressed interest in the process Thursday evening.
A Saturday morning update from the FBI offered more clarity: “Crews will also begin to drain a pond nearby to ensure every possibility has been covered.”
“As we have stressed many times, draining a pond is not a quick process and takes a lot of coordination,” said FBI-Charlotte spokeswoman Shelley Lynch. “We greatly appreciate the landowner’s cooperation.”
Never miss a local story.
Lynch said about 150 searchers continued to cover the area around the home of Raul Gonzalez Johnson on Saturday. A press briefing is scheduled for 3 p.m.
The Amber Alert issued for Raul Johnson said the boy was last seen on Village Drive, walking toward Crestline Road in Laurinburg. A family member reported Raul missing about midday Wednesday, according to the FBI, which joined the search Friday.
Kersey said he wanted to drain the pond after a search by a dive team came up empty Thursday. The pond has been a top area of interest since three separate K9 units individually “took the same course” from Raul’s home to the pond, Kersey said.
“We’re working to make arrangements to drain that pond to be 100 percent certain that Raul is not in there,” Jason Kaplan, a supervisory special agent with the FBI, said Friday afternoon. “Because we don’t know where Raul is right now, we’re pushing to pursue every possible lead, and we need the public’s help in finding him.”
The FBI’s Child Abduction Rapid Deployment Team, a group of highly-trained experts in the field of missing children, is assisting.
Law enforcement officers have blocked local roads to check IDs. More than a dozen ground search teams made up of emergency responders have joined the search, Kersey said.
“We greatly appreciate the thoughts and prayers for this little boy,” Kersey said Friday. “Everyone has one goal: to find Raul and bring him home safely.”
On Thursday night, Kersey said crews were transitioning from search and rescue to an “investigative approach,” adding that the SBI and FBI were joining the search.
Asked Friday whether the investigation had ruled out foul play, Kersey said his statement from Thursday had not changed. “Raul is still considered missing … and that’s where we are at this moment,” Kersey said.
Kersey said investigators have looked at “every type of situation,” including whether the boy wandered off, was taken by someone or if he was moved by a family member.
Raul is about 3 feet tall, weighing 38 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white and orange tiger-striped shirt and white pants with rocket ships on them.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Raul Gonzalez is asked to call the Scotland County Sheriff`s Office at 910-276-3385, or call 911.
Aaron Moody: 919-829-4528, @Aaron_Moody1
Comments